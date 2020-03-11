Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District hires for emergency preparedness

Heather Zenner, Charlie Starratt take on new roles

Heather Zenner from the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District has been hired as protective services manager. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) will be better prepared for emergencies with a pair of new hires.

In Feburary, Heather Zenner was promoted to the position of Protective Services Manager. The Protective Services Manager is responsible for evaluating, planning and leading the Emergency Preparedness Program in the Alberni Valley, and in the electoral areas of Bamfield and Long Beach. The position also provides leadership support to the Regional Fire Services Manager.

Zenner has worked for the ACRD since 2013, starting as a planner in the Planning and Development Department, then moving to the position of Lands and Resources Coordinator in 2017. in the Environmental Services Department She holds a Bachelor of Science degree, is a Registered Professional Forester and is currently working to complete her Master of Arts in Leadership Degree through Royal Roads University with a focus on Emergency Planning.

“I am excited to continue serving the residents of the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District in the Protective Services Manager role,” she said. “It is my passion to help residents understand the risks that face our communities, and how we can become better prepared to deal with these risks. I look forward to working with and supporting our three volunteer fire departments, and with all of the agencies and volunteers who are a part of the emergency program.”

The ACRD also announced last month that former Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department fire chief Charlie Starratt has been hired as the Regional Fire Services Manager.

The Regional Fire Services Manager will be the key manager responsible for providing leadership, coordination and organizational management support to the fire chiefs of the Sproat Lake, Beaver Creek and Bamfield Volunteer Fire Departments.

Starratt commenced his role on March 3.


