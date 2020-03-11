Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District hires for emergency preparedness

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) will be better prepared for emergencies with a pair of new hires.
In Feburary, Heather Zenner was promoted to the position of Protective Services Manager. The Protective Services Manager is responsible for evaluating, planning and leading the Emergency Preparedness Program in the Alberni Valley, and in the electoral areas of Bamfield and Long Beach. The position also provides leadership support to the Regional Fire Services Manager.
Zenner has worked for the ACRD since 2013, starting as a planner in the Planning and Development Department, then moving to the position of Lands and Resources Coordinator in 2017. She is currently working to complete her Master of Arts in Leadership Degree through Royal Roads University with a focus on Emergency Planning.
The ACRD also announced last month that former Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Department fire chief Charlie Starratt has been hired as the Regional Fire Services Manager.
The Regional Fire Services Manager will be the key manager responsible for providing leadership, coordination and organizational management support to the fire chiefs of the Sproat Lake, Beaver Creek and Bamfield Volunteer Fire Departments.
Starratt commenced his role on March 3.
