Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District moves forward on new pool study

A feasibility study will once again take place for the Echo Aquatic Centre in Port Alberni, but this time it will involve the whole Alberni Valley—not just the city.

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) board agreed on Wednesday, July 28 to hire a consultant for a feasibility study for a new Alberni Valley aquatic centre. This study will include location, conceptual design, capital costs and operating costs.

The City of Port Alberni undertook a similar feasibility study in 2011 with public engagement, and ACRD CAO Douglas Holmes explained that the 2011 report “won’t just be thrown away.” Consultants will refer to the 2011 report when preparing the new feasibility study, but much of it has aged over the last 10 years. For example, two of the models in the 2011 report proposed using the pool’s existing tanks.

“They’re 55 years old now, so I don’t think there’s anyone who would recommend doing that,” said Holmes. “Work has been done, but the likelihood of an awful lot of that work being recycled isn’t practical.”

The decision comes after a virtual July 21 Alberni Valley and Bamfield Services Committee meeting, where committee members spent several hours discussing what a new aquatic centre would look like. Decisions around the pool’s governance model and the apportionment of funding were deferred to a future committee meeting. Elected chief councillors from Tseshaht and Hupacasath First Nations also joined in discussions on July 21.

“The consensus was to get the consultants in place and get started on getting the information prepared so we can get to the public conversation,” said Holmes on July 28.

Director and Port Alberni city councillor Ron Paulson agreed that the 2011 report has aged.

“The business model for aquatic centres has changed drastically between 2011 and 2021,” said Paulson. “In particular with new design opportunities for revenue generation and hopefully offsetting operating costs.”

ACRD board chair John Jack emphasized that the decision is to undertake an investigation—it’s not a commitment to a regional aquatic centre.

“We do have to have a guided discussion in regards to this,” he said.

Following the feasibility study, the board will need to decide on a location, conceptual design, operating model, governance model and cost recovery model for the pool.

A referendum will have to take place once all these decisions are made.

The ACRD board also voted on Wednesday to hire a consultant for community engagement.

The ACRD included $70,000 in funding for a feasibility study in this year’s budget.



