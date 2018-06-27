Josephine Granneman has been selected as the valedictorian for Alberni District Secondary School’s 2018 grad class. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Alberni high school valedictorian aims to represent all graduates

Josephine Granneman will be representing her fellow graduates at ADSS

Josephine Granneman will be representing her fellow graduates as this year’s Alberni District Secondary School valedictorian.

Granneman is one of many students who submitted an application to be chosen as valedictorian—signed off by 10 students and two teachers. After a short campaign and election, she learned that she had been selected by her peers in early May.

“It’s kind of weird,” Granneman admitted. “I’m happy and thrilled that I get to represent such a wide variety of students. But it’s also kind of a weight on my shoulders.”

Granneman said she wants to make sure she recognizes her fellow classmates in her speech.

“I want to give some recognition for all the students who have shown a leadership role in the school in the community,” she said.

The end of the school year is always incredibly busy for grads—especially so for Granneman, who works a couple of part-time jobs. She also spent the last two weeks of the school year working on and perfecting a valedictorian speech for her grad night on Friday, June 29.

Her speech, she admitted, will definitely feature “a couple of horrible jokes.” But Granneman also wants to provide some advice for her fellow grads.

“So many people are going to get wrapped up in making sure they’re successful,” said Granneman. “They forget that the main purpose of life is to be happy. I don’t want them to forget that.”

Although Granneman took a lot of academic classes throughout high school, she said some of her favourite memories came from the non-academic classes, like P.E. and art.

“There are so many different people in them,” she explained. “It’s nice to touch my roots down with a little bit of everybody.”

Another favourite memory, she added with a laugh, is the end of the school year when the school buses play “School’s Out.”

“That’s pretty great,” she said.

Granneman will be staying in Port Alberni for the next year, taking courses at North Island College so that the transition from high school to university is “smoother.”

“And then hopefully I can go on to a university that offers an education program,” she said.

Her ultimate goal, she said, is to teach French immersion to grades K-12.

elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Previous story
Vancouver Island First Nation seeks answers in search for missing fishermen

Just Posted

Alberni high school valedictorian aims to represent all graduates

Josephine Granneman will be representing her fellow graduates at ADSS

Alberni Golf Classic has long, strong history with NHL officials

Founder Rob Shick proud of tourney’s longevity, will play in July 7 event

Port Alberni RCMP seek Colin Affleck after breach of probation

Warrant issued for Affleck’s arrest

Supportive housing project announced for Port Alberni

Province of B.C. will invest $7.4 million in modular homes

Alberni Golf hosts West Coast Amateur

Men’s tournament took place June 16-17

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

Vancouver Island First Nation seeks answers in search for missing fishermen

“The Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation anticipate the RCMP will complete a full investigation.”

Brodeur, Bettman, St. Louis headline 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame class

Willie O’Ree, the NHL’s first black player will enter in the builder category, while Russian great Alexander Yakushev starred in the 1972 Summit Series

CONTAGION: How Canada ‘dropped the ball’ on drug resistance

Antimicrobial resistance has been rising in Canada and globally for decades

North Island College remembers former president, Dr. Lou Dryden

North Island College staff and faculty would like to express their condolences… Continue reading

WITH VIDEO: Marmot release on Mount Washington

Three captive-bred Vancouver Island Marmots were released on Mount Washington Tuesday in… Continue reading

Video of hens trapped in manure at B.C. farm prompts investigation, questions

Experts skeptical of footage, but lawyer says full video confirms horrific details

Canada-wide warrant issued for federal inmate believed to be in Vancouver

Police say Marcel Lawson breached a long-term supervision order relating to sex assault conviction

Shots allegedly fired at car of B.C. radio host

Surrey RCMP confirm they’re investigating an apparent shooting on Saturday night

Most Read