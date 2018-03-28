Alberni School District receives $2 million in funding

Schools in the Alberni Valley will be receiving more than $2 million in funding, thanks to a $198 million provincial investment.

School District 70 will be receiving $2,178,655 in total funding, including:

$975,000 in School Enhancement Program funding for HVAC system upgrades at Maquinna Elementary.

$162,663 in School Bus Replacement Program funding for one replacement school bus.

$1,040,992 in Annual Facilities Grant (AFG) funding, which flows to the Alberni School District annually for routine school maintenance costs.

These funding programs are part of provincial investment that will ensure students have well-maintained learning environments and bus services that are safe, comfortable and efficient

Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Scott Fraser said in a release that students in the Alberni region will benefit from safer, more efficient and comfortable schools thanks to over $2 million in provincial funding for school upgrade projects in the Alberni School District.

“The Annual Facilities Grant hasn’t been increased in 10 years,” said MLA Fraser. “Ensuring our schools are adequately funded is a priority for our government, and boosting this funding is part of our historic investment in our children’s education.”

The provincial government boosted school maintenance funding by more than $20 million over last year, and has increased the AFG for the first time since 2004/05. The increase in funding will help ensure that students, teachers and school district staff can focus their energy where it matters most: in the classroom.