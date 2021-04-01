The Alberni Valley landfill on McCoy Lake Road has added a second recycling station to accommodate social distancing measures. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Alberni Valley Landfill undergoing upgrades

City of Port Alberni to start organics collection this summer

The Alberni Valley Landfill will be undergoing some upgrades in preparation for the upcoming compost collection service in the City of Port Alberni.

These landfill upgrades will include construction of a dedicated tipping area for the City of Port Alberni’s split body garbage trucks to support the implementation of three-stream curbside waste collection.

The work will also include an expansion of the public tipping area to better accommodate recently added and future diversion streams to keep more material out of the landfill. This includes organics (kitchen scraps), yardwaste, wood, metal, tires, paper and packaging materials, electronics, paint, household hazardous waste, small appliances, fridges/freezers, batteries, drywall, mattresses, lightbulbs and more.

In the meantime, the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District (ACRD) is asking the public to be patient and mindful of signage and to follow directions accordingly. Fencing and barriers will be set up at the landfill to assist with public and traffic management.

This upgrade project is funded through the Strategic Priorities Grant program. The work will be completed by Uplands Excavating. Upgrades are scheduled to be completed before May 31, 2021.

For more information, check out the ACRD’s Sort n’ Go app, available on Google Play or at the App Store.

