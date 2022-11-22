Alberni Valley News wins several industry awards fromn CCNA for 2020 and 2021

Alberni Valley News journalist Elena Rardon won second place in the Canadian Community Newspaper Association (CCNA) sports photo category for 2021 with this photo of Nina Ney laughing as she surfs a particularly big wave during the Female Intermediate wake surf competition at Sproat Lake on Aug. 8, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Alberni Valley News has earned a number of national awards for its editorial work in 2020 and 2021.

The Alberni Valley News, a division of Black Press Media, is a member of the Canadian Community Newspapers Association (CCNA). For 2020 and 2021 the AV News was in the up-to-9,999 circulation category.

The AV News was recognized nationally both years for its coverage of the arts, coming in third in 2020 and second in 2021. The News also won third place for its sports coverage in 2020.

Journalist Elena Rardon was awarded second place in Best Sports Photo (2021) for a photo of wake surfer Nina Ney, taken at a competition at Sproat Lake in August 2021.

Editor Susie Quinn won a number of awards for 2020, including first place for Best Feature Series for a number of stories she researched and wrote in the fall of 2020 about homelessness and Port Alberni’s vulnerable population. Quinn won first place in Business Writing for ‘Road to recovery remains unpaved,’ an article about the Bamfield Road project and how it will affect tourism in Bamfield and Anacla.

She also won third place in Spot News Photo for 2020 for a photo of a firefighter attacking a fire at a McCoy Lake farm.

Quinn’s editorial in 2021 ‘PM’s misstep could be costly,’ about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau missing the first national Truth and Reconciliation Day ceremony in favour of a private vacation in Tofino, earned her second place in Best National Editorial (2021).

“Congratulations to the team at Alberni Valley News on rising to the challenge of the last three years,” publisher Teresa Bird said. “Our journalists, editor Susie Quinn and reporter Elena Rardon, were faced with having to change the way they do their jobs when the coronavirus pandemic was declared in 2020, and their individual awards attest to how well they accomplished this.

“Even though these are editorial awards, and some of them are individual awards, it takes our whole team supporting one another to publish an award-winning newspaper.”

