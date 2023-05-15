Deanna Little in a kayak and Camryn Blake on a paddle board enjoy a paddle on Sproat Lake during a record-breaking hot Mother’s Day 2023 weekend in Port Alberni. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

Alberni Valley ties heat record over Mother’s Day weekend

The weekend was a hot one, but it wasn’t record-setting for the Alberni Valley.

While Friday and Saturday’s temperatures were in the early 30s, they didn’t break any records for the Alberni Valley, as far as Environment Canada was concerned.

On Sunday, May 14 Port Alberni tied a temperature record set in 1939. At 5:30 p.m. an Environment Canada website noted the temperature was 32.8 C.

More than 50 heat records were broken all over B.C. over the weekend.

The heat is supposed to last throughout the week, with a few clouds cooling the region down to the mid-20s in time for the May long weekend.

Even though it’s been unseasonably hot, it hasn’t been hot enough to trigger cooling stations in the city because it has been cooling down in the evening. Heat warnings are triggered when unseasonably hot weather moves in and continues to heat up, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Levi Lloyd, 8, catches crayfish at Paper Mill Dam on Sunday, May 14, 2023. It was his way of beating the unseasonably hot weather the Alberni Valley experienced. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

