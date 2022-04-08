Wild caribou roam the tundra in Nunavut on March 25, 2009. The Alberta government has released recovery plans for two herds of threatened caribou in the province’s north. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Wild caribou roam the tundra in Nunavut on March 25, 2009. The Alberta government has released recovery plans for two herds of threatened caribou in the province’s north. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Alberta releases recovery plans for two threatened caribou herds

Created habitat for Cold Lake and Bistcho Lake herds is expected to take at least 50 years

The Alberta government has released recovery plans for two herds of threatened caribou in the province’s north.

The plans for the Cold Lake and Bistcho Lake herds are intended to bring the amount of usable caribou habitat in the area up to 65 per cent in accordance with federal guidelines.

That process is expected to take at least 50 years.

Carolyn Campbell of the Alberta Wilderness Association welcomed the emphasis on co-ordinating road building as well as managing and reducing the effects of forestry and oil and gas activity.

But she says the plans delay most of the hard work for at least a decade and lack specifics on how habitat will be maintained and restored.

Campbell says that means the province will continue to rely for the foreseeable future on shooting and poisoning wolves in the area to keep caribou on the landscape.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Watching the “gals”: First Nations guardians for caribou cows helps B.C. herd triple

CaribouWildlife

Previous story
Horgan, other premiers pan Ottawa’s lack of help for health care
Next story
Five sent to hospital after fiery multi-vehicle pile-up in Langford

Just Posted

Tim Pley, the City of Port Alberni CAO, retired Dec. 31, 2021 after 31 years of service to the city, and is returning to the position temporarily as of April 2022. Pley was hired as the CAO in 2016. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Tim Pley returns as CAO for Port Alberni after brief retirement

Port Alberni Salmon Festival has moved locations to Tyee Landing after 45 years at Clutesi Haven Marina. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
Freedom convoy to converge on Port Alberni on Saturday, April 9

Volunteers from the Rotary Club of Port Alberni collect garbage in the Scotiabank parking lot on Saturday, April 17, 2021 as part of a Community Clean-Up. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Rotary Club of Port Alberni plans second annual community cleanup for April 23

Fire crews respond to a fire at Phoenix House on Fifth Avenue on Thursday, April 7. (PHOTO COURTESY JERRY FEVENS)
Fire damages multiple suites in Port Alberni low-barrier housing unit