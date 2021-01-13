Alleged appliance thief threatens employee when confronted at Nanaimo supermarket

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for tips after a suspect allegedly stole a blender from Real Canadian Superstore and then threatened an employee when confronted. (Photo submitted)

A man allegedly walked out of a supermarket with a stolen blender, threatened an employee, and got away this past weekend.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the incident happened Saturday just before 3 p.m. at the Real Canadian Superstore.

When he was confronted by an employee, the suspect made threats of bodily harm and walked out of the store with the appliance, worth about $150.

The suspect was followed from a distance, the press release noted, and was seen leaving in a burgundy-coloured Nissan Frontier pickup. No licence plate number was obtained.

Police reviewed video surveillance footage and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, a Caucasian man, about six feet tall, 190 pounds. He wearing a grey jacket over a black hoodie, a black baseball cap, jeans and blue medical face mask.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2021-1055.

READ ALSO: Repair shop in north Nanaimo has computers and phones stolen in break-in

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP interested in talking to two people after car window smashed, purse stolen



photos@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP Briefstheftunsolved crimes