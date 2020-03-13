An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

An ongoing regularly updated file to advise residents of public events cancelled or postponed in your area

In an effort to keep Alberni Valley residents as informed as possible on the state of public events during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, we have reserved this space for community announcements of the cancellation or postponement of public events.

If you have an event that has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and would like the public to be aware of any postponements or cancellations, please e-mail editor@albernivalleynews.com and put “Cancelled event” in the subject line.

Seedy Saturday

March 21 – Alberni Valley Seedy Saturday has cancelled its event originally planned for Char’s Landing. Vendors will receive refunds and organizers hope to plan a makeup event in the future.

Writers’ Expo

March 21 – The first annual Writers’ Expo planned for Trinity Hall has been cancelled.

Rugby

BC Rugby has cancelled all inter-club play for March 14–15 weekend, including Port Alberni Black Sheep vs. Surrey at the Black Sheep Rugby Club.

Hockey

The Atom Development and Atom House hockey tournaments planned for the Alberni Valley Multiplex March 13–15 and March 20–22 have been cancelled. BC Hockey has cancelled all games and tournaments until further notice.

Greater Victoria Police Chorus — March 22 concert has been postponed.

A Night of Bowie—The Definitive Bowie Experience — March 27 concert has been postponed. Tickets will be honoured at a rescheduled performance. Dates to be determined.

ADSS Auditorium — Any performances scheduled through April have been cancelled.

Uchucklesaht Tribe Government Education/ Career Fair – March 27 event at the Alberni Athletic Hall has been cancelled.

