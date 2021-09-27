Green Party Leader Annamie Paul speaks at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The Green party says a planned non-confidence vote against leader Paul is off the table until at least the next general meeting of members. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul speaks at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The Green party says a planned non-confidence vote against leader Paul is off the table until at least the next general meeting of members. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Annamie Paul stepping down as leader of federal Green Party

Paul came in fourth in Toronto Centre, her third failed attempt to win the riding

Annamie Paul is stepping down as leader of the Green Party of Canada.

Paul announced her resignation in Toronto this morning, a week after the federal election that saw her party’s share of the popular vote drop significantly.

Paul came in fourth in Toronto Centre, her third failed attempt to win the riding.

The party elected two candidates, including its first in Ontario – the same number of seats it held before the election.

The Greens also drew 2.3 per cent of the popular vote, less than half the 6.55 per cent they received in the previous election.

Paul overcame a bid to oust her as leader just weeks before the election, and faced an automatic leadership review following the ballot.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Green Party

Previous story
Businesses, schools and cities observing National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Next story
Father struck, killed by pickup truck in Okanagan in front of young son

Just Posted

Three Fall Fair goers were among the first people to use the new bike valet provided by Alberni Valley Transition Towns in order to give secure bike parking to cyclists attending community events in the Alberni Valley. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Go by bike in Port Alberni this fall

The 2021 Tour de Rock team rides up Johnston Road in Port Alberni on Sept. 25. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Smaller Tour de Rock team rides through Port Alberni for 2021

Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft Siyay picks up speed as it traverses the Somass River past Victoria Quay on its way from replacing navigational buoys on Sept. 15, 2021. The hovercraft, measuring 28.5 metres long by 12 metres wide, travelled from Richmond, B.C. around the bottom end of Vancouver Island to come up the Alberni Inlet. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Coast Guard hovercraft not a common sight in Port Alberni waters

Tugboats and pod dozers are an integral part of the forestry industry, despite the fact they are marine-based vessels. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
FORESTRY WEEK: Company performs a century of engineering feats