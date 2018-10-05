Child Haven was founded in 1985 by Bonnie and Fred Cappuccino, Order of Canada and Nobel Peace Prize nominees. Photo submitted

Annual Child Haven fundraising dinner at Filberg

Come and enjoy an Indian vegetarian dinner to support the good work of Child Haven.

This year’s dinner is on Thursday, Oct. 25 at the upper Florence Filberg Centre. Doors open at 5 p.m. and dinner is at 6 p.m.

Child Haven supports more than 1,300 children in nine homes of “large families” in the countries of Tibet, India, Nepal, and Bangladesh. These children are not for adoption but are given food, clothing, education, health care and shelter.

Bonnie and Fred Cappuccino had two children and decided to adopt destitute children from several countries – 19 in all.

Child Haven was founded in 1985 by Bonnie and Fred Cappuccino, Order of Canada and Nobel Peace Prize nominees. Inspired by the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi, they devoted their lives to helping children in need. The homes are run on nonviolence, equality for all regardless of cast, colour, race or religion, and a vegetarian diet.

The annual fundraiser dinners directly support the ongoing running of the homes, as well as various projects supporting women and elderly people in these countries.

Looking for a unique gift or Christmas present? Shop at the sales tables and silent auction for beautiful and exotic goods bought sustainably in the countries where Child Haven homes are located.

This is also an opportunity to meet and be inspired by Comox Valley residents who have volunteered overseas at Child Haven homes.

Our special guest and MC is Judy Murakami .

A special thank-you to the Datt family and 4 Quarters Restaurant for the preparation of this event’s delicious meal.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children. They are available at Blue Heron Books, Laughing Oyster Books and 4 Quarters Restaurant in Cumberland.

For more information call Heather at 250-338-2181 or browse the website at www.childhaven.ca.

