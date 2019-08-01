Another rock slide on Highway 4 cuts off Tofino-Ucluelet

DriveBC is reporting Highway 4 is impassable due to debris on the roadway. DRIVE BC

For the second time in two days, debris on the roadway at a construction site has closed Highway 4 in both directions. After more than an hour’s delay, DriveBC is reporting single lane alternating traffic with up to 30-minute delays due to congestion.

The highway was closed before 7 p.m., causing a backup all the way to the Ucluelet-Tofino Junction.

The closure comes one day after another that saw truckers, residents and tourists stuck in a lineup for nine hours. Rock blasting being done as part of the provincial and federal government’s $38 million Kennedy Hill Improvement Project caused the delay.

The highway was shut down for more than 12 hours on July 9 after blasting loosened more material than construction crews anticipated. Crews had to drill, blast and clear the large boulders and other debris.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Wednesday that a strong Pacific front will drench parts of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland beginning Thursday.

Showers with a risk of thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected for Friday morning.



