Anthony Smith, 58, reported missing from Duncan

RCMP asking for help finding Cowichan Valley man

Anthony Smith, 58, was last seen in the Duncan area on Monday, July 29, 2019. (Submitted)

Have you seen Anthony Smith?

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are asking for the public to help locate the 58-year-old Duncan man. Smith was reported missing on Monday, July 29, 2019. He was last seen around 7:40 p.m. that day. He may have been headed toward the 7-Eleven at the corner of Tzouhalem and Lakes roads. Smith also has ties to the Victoria area.

Smith suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.

He is described as a Caucasian man, 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds with slender build, long greying hair, and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a baseball hat, maroon hooded sweater, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

