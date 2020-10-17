The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Oak Bay arrives at Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)

The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Oak Bay arrives at Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)

Anti-mask protesters cause disturbance on ferry at Horseshoe Bay

Queen of Oak Bay delayed by about 45 minutes Saturday morning

A ferry sailing was delayed in Horseshoe Bay this morning after anti-maskers caused a disturbance on board one of the vessels.

Deborah Marshall, BC Ferries spokesperson, said police are dealing with the situation, which she said involved anti-mask protesters.

“There were on the vessel, they were causing a disturbance,” she said. “It’s my understanding there’s a protest in Vancouver today and so we’re assuming that they were en route to that protest.”

An event called the B.C. Freedom Mega Rally is being promoted outside the Vancouver Art Gallery today, Oct. 17, starting at noon.

The protesters travelled from Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay on the Queen of Oak Bay and the incident in West Vancouver delayed boarding of the Queen of Oak Bay for the return trip.

Peter Mieras of the Alberni Valley was at the front of the ferry lineup in Horseshoe Bay waiting to board and said he saw four police vehicles and officers including police dog handlers. He didn’t personally witness the incident but said he overheard a ferry worker saying there were 15 people involved in a disturbance and a brawl and that they were going to be be banned from ferry travel.

BC Ferries has a mandatory-mask policy for all travellers on board vessels and at terminals. Marshall said today’s incident was one of the first of its kind BC Ferries has seen.

“We won’t tolerate this kind of stuff,” she said. “We’ll ban people from travelling and we’re giving the information to the police.”

The ferry departed about 45 minutes behind schedule.

READ ALSO: Anti-maskers hold rally along the highway in Nanaimo


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerriesCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada gets C-average grade on 2nd year of cannabis legalization

Just Posted

Mount Arrowsmith rises over the City of Port Alberni in its late summer splendour. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
More funding available through Alberni Valley Community Foundation

$30K available for charities responding to COVID-19; deadline is Oct. 30

Alberni District Secondary School principal Rob Souther, ADSS Breakfast Club Coordinator Melody Burton, Andrew Johns and employees William Dorr and Erika Salvino celebrate Johns’ donation of $5,000 to the breakfast club. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
SCENE AND HEARD: Feeding Alberni Valley residents one dollar at a time

Local organizations benefit from charitable donations

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for a missing Indigenous woman, Maxine Thomas, who was last seen Oct. 3, 2020 in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni RCMP are looking for missing woman

Maxine Thomas hasn’t been seen by family since Oct. 3

Port Alberni’s Train Station is located on Kingsway Avenue. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni applies for funding to upgrade historic train station

Provincial grant would alleviate tax burden while bringing heritage building up to code

Advance polling begins on Oct. 15, 2020, across B.C. in the 2020 snap election. (Black Press files)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today

Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 in B.C.’s election

Turbo the sulcata tortoise munches on grass during the 141st annual Chilliwack Fair in 2013. Wednesday, Oct. 21 is Reptile Awareness Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Oct. 18 to 24

Reptile Awareness Day, Toy Camera Day and Count Your Buttons Day are all coming up this week

Employee Sophia Lovink shows off a bag of merchandise in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Canada gets C-average grade on 2nd year of cannabis legalization

Cannabis Council of Canada releases report card on federal government and legalization

The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Oak Bay arrives at Horseshoe Bay ferry terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)
Anti-mask protesters cause disturbance on ferry at Horseshoe Bay

Queen of Oak Bay delayed by about 45 minutes Saturday morning

Chocolate chip cookies topped the list of 2020 dessert searches in B.C. (Unsplash)
Chocolate chip cookies, banana bread top list of B.C.’s favourite desserts

Dessert Advisor website analyzed monthly Google searches

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Widget, RASTA's senior potbelly pig, enjoying his treats. (Photo submitted)
Smashed pumpkins provide a royal Thanksgiving feast for animals at Island sanctuary

Substantial community donations to purchase pumpkins surpasses the initial goal

Spectators will not be allowed in arenas across B.C. due to COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

The parents of Samwel Uko have opened legal proceedings against the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatchewan provincial government related to their sons death by suicide.
Family of dead B.C. football star sues Saskatchewan government

Parents of Samwel Uko, who died by suicide in May, file statement of claim seeking damages

Most Read