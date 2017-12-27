Are you b-r-r-r-r-ave enough to take a Jan. 1 dip in the Alberni Inlet?

What better way to ring in the new year than with a frigid dip in the Alberni Inlet?
Organizers of the PEAK 93.3 FM Port Alberni Polar Bear Swim are hoping several hundred people will think this is a good idea, and come down to Canal Waterfront Park on Jan. 1, 2018 to take that dip at 1 p.m.
“One thing we’re working on getting is a warming tent this year,” said Karen Freethy from the city’s Parks, Recreation and Heritage department. “We’ve had (one) in years past but we haven’t for a few years.”
She urged participants to register before they go into the water. The Bread of Life has found sponsors that will donate $2 for every swimmer that registers and goes into the water, so it’s important to have an official way of verifying the number of swimmers, she said.
Swimmers can pre-register at Echo Centre Dec. 27–29. The centre will be closed on New Year’s Day, so swimmers who haven’t pre-registered will have to come to the site early—before 12:45 p.m.—to register.
Prizes will be handed out for best team and individual costumes and oldest swimmer.
This year, Parks and Rec have come up with a commemorative keepsake lanyard for every registered swimmer.
Members of the Alberni Valley Rescue Society will do a safety check of the Canal Park shoreline and