Arrest made in north Courtenay shooting incident

  • Mar. 15, 2018 9:00 a.m.
  • News

Police have arrested one man in relation to a shooting north of Courtenay early Thursday morning.

At approximately 5:50 a.m., the Comox Valley RCMP took one man into custody without incident, with the assistance of the Island District Emergency Response Team.

The man was located inside a residence on the 2200 block of Coleman Road. A firearm was recovered as part of this investigation.

The 27-year-old Saanich resident remains in custody and criminal charges are pending.

“We’re working with Crown counsel. The investigation is far from over,” said Const. Rob Gardner, Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer. “We need to make sure all the evidence we have is going to go forward. We’ll consult with crown counsel. He has 24 hours to be seen in front of a judge. Charges have not been laid at this time but we’re working towards that.”

Gardner added police thank everyone in the north Courtenay area, as it has been “a very stressful 24 hours.”

“The assistance we’ve had from everyone in that area when it came to us, the calls we had about suspicious people, was amazing. It’s a great outcome.”

Because of the rural nature of the north Courtenay region, Gardner credited residents for tips given to police, as they are most familiar with the property and individuals within the area.

“As soon as they saw something or someone suspicious, they were able to call us. We followed up on tips pretty much all day yesterday and last night, and again this morning. We have to take all the evidence we have from everything that happened up there,” he said.

“There were a lot of things that were happening and a lot of pieces to the puzzle.”

Gardner confirmed the Island District Emergency Response Team was used to assist with the arrest.

As the investigation is still ongoing, the Comox Valley RCMP are asking anyone to contact them with any further information, or finds anything suspicious on their property. They can be reached at: 250-338-1321 and cite file number 2018-3288.

– With files from Scott Strasser

Man who promised millions to B.C. hockey team fined for unrelated fraud
BBB brings virtual cybersecurity to businesses and consumers Island-wide

Huu-ay-aht mother reunited with newborn daughter after court case

Mother and child will reside in Port Alberni with supervision and support

Gord Johns calls on Liberal government to act on unfair newsprint tariffs

U.S. anti-dumping tariff could have “devastating impact” on Island communities

Young Nuu-chah-nulth boy remembered by his big, beautiful smile

A six-year-old boy died in a Port Alberni home on March 13

Port Alberni council endorses climate, food security measures

Pared-down list includes market-garden, home conversion incentives

Vancouver poet to hold workshop in Port Alberni

Poet Cynthia Sharp will host a poetry workshop open to the public at Char’s Landing

Why one Hedley fan covered up her tattoo

Sabrina Johnston said she can’t support band in wake of lead singer’s sexual misconduct allegations

Policy prevents advanced paramedic care in rural areas

Advanced Care Paramedics (ACP) in rural communities are not allowed to practice at that level.

Reports: Several people killed in Florida pedestrian bridge collapse

Bridge collapsed onto a highway at a Miami-area college

As controversy swirls, NDP’s Sikh leader denounces Air India mastermind

Singh says he has been asked to condemn terrorism many times and always has and always will

B.C. animal lab cleared of conflict accusations over salmon farms

Agriculture Minister Lana Popham’s claims didn’t check out

70-year-old B.C. woman completes goal of donating kidney

“It was something I really wanted to accomplish in my life”

Cumberland to host off-road triathlon

PACE Multisport Dodge City X is the first cross triathlon in the Comox Valley

Woman caught after brandishing meat cleaver in robbery in Nanaimo

Angelina Emma Beans charged with one count of robbery, four counts of possession of stolen property

B.C. First Nation mother reunited with newborn daughter after court case

Mother and child will reside in Port Alberni with supervision and support

