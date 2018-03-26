Arson suspected in Beaver Creek house fire

A fire that destroyed a Beaver Creek home early last Wednesday morning is suspected to have been caused by arson.

An investigation into the fire by Port Alberni RCMP has revealed that it was started outside of the building, and arson is suspected.

RCMP say the resident had been asleep when he was awakened by the smell of smoke and saw flames. He was able to escape with his two dogs, but the building was severely damaged.

Gordon Jones, assistant chief with the Beaver Creek Fire Department, said the first call came in at 3:17 a.m. on March 21 regarding a house fire on the corner of Beaver Creek Road and Wadena Road. Upon arrival, the residence was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews from Beaver Creek, the City of Port Alberni, Cherry Creek and Sproat Lake fire departments were on scene until about 7 a.m.

“It was knocked down fairly quick but a lot of mop up took place,” Jones said.

He added that pretty well everything in the house is ruined.

A GoFund Me account has been set up for the resident, who lost everything in the fire. You can find it here.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250-723-2424 or Alberni Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).