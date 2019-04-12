FILE – DriveBC webcam showing snow build up on Highway 1 on Vancouver Island. (DriveBC)

As much as 30 centimetres of snow expected along southern B.C. highways

A Pacific frontal system will move across southern B.C. on the weekend, bringing flurries

Spring snow in the forecast across B.C. this weekend has prompted a special weather statement from Environment Canada.

The weather agency said Friday that a Pacific frontal system will move across southern B.C. on Saturday, causing up to 15 centimetres of snow near the Coquihalla summit and through the Kootenay Pass in the afternoon.

In the evening, a further 10 to 15 centimetres could fall, as flurries develop in the wake of the front moving through.

Meanwhile, snowfall over other southern B.C. highways will be less intense, the national forecaster said.

DriveBC is reminding commuters that winter tires remain mandatory along some highways until April 30.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. dental college commits to public protection expectations after inquiry
Next story
Doctor wants B.C. to join rest of Canada and fund a set of diabetes drugs

Just Posted

Alberni Classical Concerts celebrates successful third season

Subscriptions for 2019-2020 season are now on sale

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District weighs pair of cannabis store applications

Proposed cannabis stores located on Alberni Highway

Coombs Country Candy gets an early start on Easter

Owner Murray Lawlor and staff offered treats, activities for Alberni Valley families

BC-based rural dividends help rural communities diversify their economies

Five Alberni Valley projects receive hundreds of thousands in grant funding

Partner with a Pro coming up at Alberni Golf Course

Small but enthusiastic group took part in Men’s Club open day

‘We’re not there looking for fish’: RCMP dive team practice on Vancouver Island

Divers from across B.C. are in the Comox Valley to practise swift water rescue

Latest search ends for missing Merritt cowboy

RCMP say they are done searching for Ben Tyner at this time

Doctor wants B.C. to join rest of Canada and fund a set of diabetes drugs

B.C. is the only province not to cover the cost of diabetes medications known as SGLT2 inhibitors

As much as 30 centimetres of snow expected along southern B.C. highways

A Pacific frontal system will move across southern B.C. on the weekend, bringing flurries

Cannabis enforcement unit now checking unlicensed B.C. pot stores

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said team was not expected to roll out until more pot stores opened

Accused test-taker pleads guilty in college bribery scandal involving B.C. businessman

Meanwhile, David Sidoo of Vancouver has pleaded not guilty and denies all claims

Surrey Mounties send election fraud investigation report to Crown

The BC Prosecution Service will now do charge assessment

Sentencing delayed for B.C. woman caught vaginally smuggling drugs

Judge doesn’t like sentence proposed for Penticton woman who evaded RCMP

Abbotsford man rushed at cop with two Tasers in hands, police say

Officer not injured in incident Wednesday night on Eagle Mountain

Most Read