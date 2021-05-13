Nurse Tami Arnold prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine. (Kareem Elgazzar/AP)

B.C. adults 30+ now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Health officials made the announcement Wednesday afternoon

British Columbians as young as 30 years old are now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Later today, people 30 and older across the province will be able to book their vaccine,” health officials confirmed in a written statement Wednesday (May 13).

People can register online, by phone from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day at 1-833–838-2323, or in person at a ServiceBC office.

Once registered, people will receive a notification to book their shot once eligible.

Registrants will only be asked to provide their first and last name, date of birth, postal code, personal health number and an email or phone number.

Vaccine appointments can take between 30 and 60 minutes. Individuals are asked to wear a short-sleeved shirt and must wear a mask.

After the shot, patients will wait for 15 minutes to make sure there are no adverse effects.

