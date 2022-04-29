Poultry at a West Kootenay property have been infected by avian influenza. File photo

Poultry at a West Kootenay property have been infected by avian influenza. File photo

B.C. avian flu outbreak extends to West Kootenay

The virus has been discovered in a small flock

Poultry at a West Kootenay residence have been found to have domestic avian influenza, the latest case in B.C. as the contagious virus continues to spread.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has placed the property under quarantine while producers within 12 kilometres have been notified of the test results, according to a statement Friday by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food.

The ministry did not say where the residence is, except that it is within the Regional District of Central Kootenay. The regional district includes the Nelson, Castlegar and Creston areas.

The H5N1 strain had previously killed one bird in Vancouver in February and has spread in April with cases reported in Delta, Vancouver, Bowen Island, Lac la Hache, Vanderhoof and Kelowna and the North Okanagan.

The virus can infect food-producing birds such as chickens and turkeys as well as wild birds and pets.

READ MORE:

B.C. avian flu spreading debate about bird management

Avian influenza fact sheet put together for small-flock owners after detection in B.C.

Previous story
UPDATE: B.C. avian flu spreading debate about bird management
Next story
PHOTOS: Victoria firefighters pluck man from balcony in apartment building fire

Just Posted

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns, accompanied by Tseshaht First Nation Elected Councillor Nasimius Ed Ross, speaks to the crowd during an opioid dialogue event hosted by the Chamber of Commerce and Port Alberni Shelter Society on April 21, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
City of Port Alberni backs MP’s drug decriminalization bill

The View Royal Surgical Centre will be acquired by Island Health. (Google Maps)
Island Health acquires private surgical centres in View Royal, Nanaimo

A plot of city-owned land located at 3027 and 3037 Second Avenue. CMHA has proposed a housing development on this land. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Supportive, affordable housing pitched for city-owned lot in Port Alberni

A close-up of a piece of artwork on display at the Rollin Art Centre. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
ARTS AROUND: New exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre captures moments through children’s eyes