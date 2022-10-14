British Columbia’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. The bargaining unit representing care aides, lab assistants and cleaning staff has reached a new labour agreement with health employers in B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. The bargaining unit representing care aides, lab assistants and cleaning staff has reached a new labour agreement with health employers in B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

B.C. care aides, lab assistants, health facility cleaners reach new labour deal

Hospital Employees’ Union represents about 93 per cent of the workers covered by the agreement

Unions representing care aides, lab assistants and cleaning staff have reached a new labour agreement with health employers in B.C.

The B.C. government says in a statement the Facilities Bargaining Association, which represents about 60,000 people delivering health services throughout the province, has ratified a new contract.

It says the nine-union association is led by the Hospital Employees’ Union, which represents about 93 per cent of the health workers covered by the agreement.

Other workers in the unit include health records clerks, dietary staff, nursing unit assistants and trade and maintenance workers.

The new three-year contract will see wages increase by 3.24 per cent in the first year, 5.5 per cent in the second and two per cent in the third.

Additionally, the first year will see a flat 25-cent hourly pay increase and the next two years could see cost-of-living adjustments to a maximum 6.75 per cent and three per cent, respectively.

Other parts of the deal include advancing anti-racism initiatives with an Indigenous focus, preserving flexibility and working together on recruitment and retention strategies.

“These negotiations are focused on providing a fair and reasonable offer to public-sector workers that includes significant inflation protection, while ensuring that government has the resources to continue to invest in building a stronger province for everyone,” the government says in a statement.

RELATED: Canada’s premiers disappointed in lack of federal funds for struggling health systems

RELATED: Lengthy dispute in B.C.’s film and TV industry ends with new contract

BC legislatureHealthLabour

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. man accused of impersonating doctor dies a week later by electrocution
Next story
Two provinces say they were blindsided by decision to invoke Emergencies Act

Just Posted

Ty Cyr,16, one of the coaches at Parks and Rec Trail Riding Program, goes over a jump set up at the GoByBike event at Blair Park on Oct. 9, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
GoByBike event attracts crowd of 50 cyclists to Blair Park in Port Alberni

The kids’ art throw-down that happened Sept. 24 at the Rollin Art Centre was a great cap to Rollin events prior to our upcoming construction closure. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Kids’ art throw-down a first for The Grove: Community Arts Council of the Alberni Valley

Fire crews with Port Alberni and Cherry Creek put out a fire at an RV park on Timberlane Road in Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY JERRY FEVENS)
RV park fire extinguished by Alberni Valley fire crews

Ron Clark and crew chief Denny McCurdy celebrate Clark’s sportsman class victory at the final drag races at Mission Raceway Park on Sept. 24, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Alberni driver brings home drag racing hardware from Mission Raceway