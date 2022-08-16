Abbotsford Police are investigating a possible attempted child abduction that occurred on Monday night (Aug. 15). (File photo)

Abbotsford Police are investigating a possible attempted child abduction that occurred on Monday night (Aug. 15). (File photo)

B.C. child OK after nearly being yanked out ground-floor window in abduction attempt

Abbotsford Police investigating Aug. 15 evening incident

The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating what they call an attempted child abduction that occurred on Monday night (Aug. 15) in the 2700 block of Maple Street.

Police said an unknown man broke into a residence just before 9 p.m. and attempted to pull a child out of a ground-floor bedroom window. The child broke free and did not receive any injuries, police said.

Multiple APD officers, the Integrated Police Dog Services and the Forensic Identification Unit attended the residence following the incident.

The APD major crime unit has now taken over the investigation.

The APD said they are releasing the information to the public as a precaution and to remind citizens to lock their doors and windows and to report any suspicious activity.

Any witnesses or those with dash-cam footage are asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.

RELATED: Abbotsford Police Department conducts community safety survey

abbotsfordBreaking NewsCrimePolice

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Comox Valley RCMP investigating series of indecent exposures
Next story
PODCAST: Jason Heit: From the boxing ring to security for the stars

Just Posted

A beaver lodge can be seen in one of two ponds along the Log Train Trail near what is known as the Burde Street Beaver Ponds. A group of Port Alberni residents is concerned that development in the area will compromise habitat in the wetlands. (PHOTO COURTESY SANDY MCRUER)
Friends of beaver ponds raise riparian concerns in Port Alberni

The proposed apartment on Athol Street. (SCREENSHOT)
Neighbours not happy with housing proposal in Port Alberni residential area

Kevin Causton, derby organizer (far left) stands with the first, second and third place winners: Nick Mrus, Steve Schroeder and Brad Jasken. (SONJA DRINKWATER / Special to the News)
Second annual Hogust Fishing Derby in Port Alberni draws a crowd

Representatives from the HMCS Ottawa do some volunteer work at the Redford Street Corner in Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Naval crews do some volunteer work in Port Alberni