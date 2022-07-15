Six-year-old Jaiden Kulkarni sits in the arms of his mother Neha as he receives his COVID-19 vaccine shot from his aunt Dr. Chetana Kulkarni from Sick Kids Hospital at a children’s vaccine clinic held at the Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Six-year-old Jaiden Kulkarni sits in the arms of his mother Neha as he receives his COVID-19 vaccine shot from his aunt Dr. Chetana Kulkarni from Sick Kids Hospital at a children’s vaccine clinic held at the Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto, on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

B.C. children under 5 can get COVID vaccines starting in August

There are approximately 208,000 eligible infants and children in B.C.

B.C. is encouraging parents to vaccinate their young children against COVID-19 after Health Canada approved the Moderna shot for those aged six months to four years old.

In a news release, the province said there are approximately 208,000 eligible infants and children in B.C. Regional health authorities will start offering this vaccine at clinics throughout the province on Aug. 2.

The Moderna shot for children is a smaller dose of the same one already in use for children. It is a two-dose series and that province recommends getting shots eight weeks apart.

“B.C. has the capacity and experience to deliver this COVID-19 vaccination campaign for this new age group,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

READ MORE: Majority of B.C. parents vaccinated, but most kids are not

“Since the start of the vaccination campaign in B.C., almost 12 million doses have been administered to eligible people. I encourage parents to register their kids under the age of five, so they are invited to book an appointment.”

The vaccine will be available in all communities through health authority child-friendly clinics.

Parents or guardians can register their children in the B.C. Get Vaccinated system now. Once registration is complete, parents or guardians will be invited to book a vaccination at a clinic in their community when the immunization program starts in August.

For children who have already had COVID-19, NACI recommends waiting eight weeks after the start of COVID-19 symptoms or a positive COVID-19 test, before beginning or continuing the primary series. This interval may be shortened to four weeks for children who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal government sends $2B in health transfers, other funding to provinces
Next story
VIDEO: Feds should make coerced sterilization a criminal offence: Senate report

Just Posted

A Port Alberni pitcher strikes out a batter for the Ladysmith Lightning on Sunday, July 10. Ladysmith ended up winning the game 11-1. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni hosts U15 softball provincials

Alberni Valley Visitors’ Centre Ambassadors Peter Kaegi, clockwise from top left, Bud Munsil, Dawna MacMillan and Ian Staton have met people from all over the world in their volunteer capacity. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Ambassadors proud to represent Port Alberni

Declan Fines and Rhys Galloway have been selected to represent Vancouver Island at the BC Summer Games later this year. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni lacrosse players headed to BC Summer Games

The Beaver Creek Fire Hall, located on Beaver Creek Road. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Man found dead after Beaver Creek firefighters spot burning house while on another call