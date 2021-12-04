(File photo)

(File photo)

B.C. chiropractic regulating body walks back motion against vaccine mandates

Health Minister Adrian Dix called the motion disappointing, not reflective of most chiropractors

The College of Chiropractors of B.C. is distancing itself from a motion passed at their annual general meeting earlier this week opposing mandatory vaccination.

The motion was put forward by Kelowna chiropractor Mark Foullong, urging the organization to “protect medical freedom of choice” with 78 per cent of those in attendance voting in favour of the motion.

Since the motion passed, CCBC has clarified that the motion was non-binding and said in a statement that a majority of chiropractors support vaccination.

“As stated in our Policy on Vaccination and Immunization, the College recognizes that immunization through the technique of vaccination is well established and widely mandated in public health policy to protect individuals against infectious disease. We support and commend the efforts of the Provincial Health Officer, the Minister of Health and the government to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our province.”

They added that chiropractors should not offer any advice on vaccination to their patients, as the prevention of infectious diseases is beyond the scope of their practice.

Health Minister Adrian Dix shared the same view. When asked about the issue at a news conference on Friday (Dec. 3), Dix said the motion made at the AGM was disappointing.

“There’s no question that the resolution reflects the views of those chiropractors who showed up at the meeting — I don’t believe they reflect anything like the majority of chiropractors,” Dix said.

“They have been consistent, passionate supporters of immunization, and a strong part as a community of health-care professionals of our efforts to immunize people. There are some people who disagree, and their views were put forward at that meeting.”

Chiropractors are not currently under a vaccine mandate, but many health care providers in B.C. have been and its expected chiropractors will soon be included.

READ MORE: Kelowna chiropractor pens motion to regulator to ‘take a stand’ against vaccine mandates

READ MORE: RCMP, corrections staff among federal public servants covered by new vaccine mandate

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
B.C. reports 405 new cases of COVID-19
Next story
‘What are the chances’: Williams Lake woman recovers stolen truck 2 years later in 100 Mile

Just Posted

Four women are seen standing on either side of stacks of plywood, moving the top piece into the dryers at Alberni Plywoods Ltd., circa 1948. A metal bar in the centre of the machine reads “NO. 2”. At the far right, a sign can be seen that reads “In Case of Fire Break Glass Here. The female workers at AlPly became known as the ‘Plywood Girls’ during the Second World War. The plant was rushed into production in 1942 on the site now known as Canal Beach in order to help Canada’s war effort. This photo is one of 24,000 that comprise the Alberni Valley Museum’s digital photo archives. The archives are accessible to the public at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN13192 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
A LOOK BACK: The Plywood Girls of Port Alberni

Qualicum Beach goaltender Jackson Glassford, who plays for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, was in December 2019 ranked 22nd by NHL Central Scouting. (BLACK PRESS PHOTO)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs trade goaltender Jackson Glassford

Port Alberni RCMP and other first responders attend the scene of an incident on Fourth Avenue Thursday, Dec. 2. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Bystanders who came to aid of man in medical distress receive RCMP praise

Farmers in training work the land at the Shelter Farm, which has received two grants in the past few years from the Alberni Valley Community Foundation. (PHOTO COURTESY GUY LANGLOIS)
Alberni Valley Community Foundation opens grant process for 2022