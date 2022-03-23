FILE - Commuters wear face masks and social distance. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

FILE - Commuters wear face masks and social distance. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations climb for the first time since February

The province recorded four more people in hospital with the virus on Wednesday, March 23

After weeks of declining cases, B.C.’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen slightly.

On Wednesday (March 23), the province reported 258 people in hospital with the virus, 49 of whom are in intensive care. That’s an increase of four people in the last 24 hours and one more patient in ICU. This is the first time since Feb. 7 that B.C. has reported an increase in hospitalizations.

Not all people in hospital with COVID-19 are there because of complications with the virus, however, hospitalizations are a lagging indicator of COVID-19 infections more broadly.

B.C. also reported 269 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death, bringing the total number of British Columbians who have died since the pandemic began to 2,975 out of 354,603 recorded cases.

Outbreaks at Hillside Village long-term care residence, The Heights at Mt. View, Yucalta Lodge, Selkirk Seniors Village and Surrey Memorial Hospital remain ongoing.

The province has expanded access to COVID-19 rapid tests to all British Columbians aged 18 and up. Individuals can access test kits through their local pharmacy by displaying their personal health number.

Tests should not be picked up while people are symptomatic to prevent spreading the virus. The province recommends using the tests when symptomatic to get the most reliable results.

READ MORE: Everyone 18+ in B.C. can now access free rapid tests

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Man bursts into B.C. family home, fights with father of young children before arrest
Next story
Vancouver Island Regional Library strike shuts down Sidney branch for second day

Just Posted

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
Alberni Golf Club prepares for opening day for Sunday Men’s Club

Alberni Valley Seedy Saturday 2022 drew about 350 people under mostly sunny skies to the parking lot at Char's Landing. Growers, vendors and seed sellers from Alberni Valley and across the region were overjoyed to see so many smiling faces on the day before spring. (MIKE YOUDS PHOTO)
Seedy Saturday in Port Alberni draws a crowd

Iryna Kozynets, originally from Ukraine and now living in Port Alberni, gives an impassioned speech about Ukraine’s fight to be recognized as a democratic country as it fights against Russia. (March 19, 2022) (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Canada-Ukraine exchange students show appreciation to Port Alberni

Contractors dismantle the Somass Sawmill Millwork building before owners Western Forest Products turn over the property to the City of Port Alberni. (DAVID HOOPER/ Special to the AV News)
City of Port Alberni takes ownership of Somass lands, looks to next steps