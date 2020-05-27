Tuesday night saw no cars in the Twilight Drive-In’s Aldergrove lot, which during the COVID-19 pandemic has previously hosted up to 200 vehicles. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

B.C. drive-in theatre shuts down to await appeal of car limits, concession rules

Business owner Jay Daulat voluntarily closed down the theatre awaiting a health ministry decision

Tuesday night was exceptionally quiet at Metro Vancouver’s only drive-in theatre – an Aldergrove business that has continued to adapt to social distancing protocols and screen films every night of the week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were no cars lined up to get into the Twilight Drive-In lot by its usual showtime after 8 p.m. There was no sign of any activity, whatsoever.

The outdoor theatre has shuttered after provincial health authorities capped the limit of cars at drive-in events at 50, owner Jay Daulat confirmed.

“We decided to close while we appeal for a health ministry exemption,” he told the Aldergrove Star on Wednesday.

FULL STORY: Aldergrove drive-in theatre appeals COVID-19 concession rules, 50-car limit

As of Tuesday night, an online petition asking the health authority to allow the drive-in to continue to operate with more than 50 cars and an open concession has been signed nearly 7,000 times.

Wednesday morning saw the petition grow to having more than 10,000 signatures.

People at drive-in events now have to stay in their cars, unless using the washroom “which must be serviced with running water for proper hand hygiene,” the May 22 announcement said.

Refreshment sales for such events have also been restricted.

Before the ruling, the drive-in theatre hosted up to 200 cars in its lot, each 20-feet apart.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nanaimo senior who was excessively speeding says her vehicle shouldn’t have been impounded
Next story
CMHC sees declines in home prices, sales, starts that will linger to end of 2022

Just Posted

West Coast Trail to remain closed for now

Federal government won’t open world-famous trek until its First Nations are ready for visitors

New gazebo for Victoria Quay opens with help from Alberni Rotary club

A new gazebo that has been erected at Victoria Quay is the… Continue reading

New Vancouver Island airline eyes Alberni’s airport for charter flights

ACRD has work to do to support air operations, says GM of environmental services

True crime podcaster on mid Island inspired by case of missing Island woman

‘Island Crime’ Season 1 covers 2002 disappearance of 21-year-old Lisa Marie Young

Alberni Valley Community Foundation releases second round of emergency funding

The Alberni Valley Community Foundation will provide $75,000 to support local charities… Continue reading

VIDEO: Bear catches ‘rascally rabbit’ for breakfast near Whistler bus stop

The brief encounter of the bear hunting its meal has gone viral

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner

More than 4,700 people have died of overdoses since B.C. declared a public health emergency in early 2016

CMHC sees declines in home prices, sales, starts that will linger to end of 2022

CMHC said average housing prices could fall anywhere from nine to 18 per cent in its forecast

B.C. Paralympian named to Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame

Three-time world and Paralympic gold medalist Sonja Gaudet is part of 11-member class

Nanaimo senior who was excessively speeding says her vehicle shouldn’t have been impounded

RCMP say they can’t exercise discretion when it comes to excessive speeding tickets

B.C.’s essential grocery, hardware store employees should get pandemic pay: retail group

Only B.C.’s social, health and corrections workers are eligible for top-ups

B.C. drive-in theatre shuts down to await appeal of car limits, concession rules

Business owner Jay Daulat voluntarily closed down the theatre awaiting a health ministry decision

Huawei executive loses court ruling, extradition case continues

Judge says allegations against Meng Wanzhou could constitute a crime in Canada

Most Read