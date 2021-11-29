A sign showing limits on consumer gasoline purchases is seen on a fuel pump at a gas station in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A sign showing limits on consumer gasoline purchases is seen on a fuel pump at a gas station in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. extends gas rationing, state of emergency until Dec. 14 as Trans Mountain remains offline

Limit of 30 litres per gas station visit applies to southwest B.C.

The province is extending its gasoline rationing measures in the southwest region of B.C. until Dec. 14.

The state of emergency will remain until that time as well.

Energy Minister Bruce Ralston said that retailers and motorists have cooperated with the gas rationing measures, which set limits at 30 litres per visit in southwestern B.C.

“We have been able to maintain a steady fuel supply to the region,” Ralston said.

The fuel restrictions apply only to non-essential and non-commercial motorists; commercial operators can continue to fill up without restrictions, typically using card-lock gas stations.

The Trans Mountain pipeline, which has be down since Nov. 14, normally brings about 85 per cent of the fuel required for refining at B.C.’s sole refinery in Burnaby.

“The sourcing from the United States has been very effective as well as CP Rail bringing in fuel from Alberta,” Ralston said, adding that the pipeline was expected to be back online “soon,” but that when it does return it will be operating at reduced pressure.

However, Ralston noted, the incoming atmospheric river could delay reopening as it begins to drench the province on Tuesday.

“We know that a large weather system is expected to hit in the days ahead,” he said. “What we don’t know is what impact that will have on our railways, roads, and the pipeline infrastructure in the province.”

However, Ralston urged drivers to continue to conserve gas so that commercial truck drivers and other essential motorists can be assured of a constant supply of fuel.

“So if you don’t have to be on the road, don’t drive; if you only need a quarter tank of gas leave the rest for the person behind you.”

READ MORE: ‘Tiger Dam’ being built on Highway 1 in Abbotsford to hold back floodwaters

READ MORE: B.C. local governments need help with flood control, Horgan says

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
Flood-battered Island residents worry next storms could spell disaster
Next story
Boy, 14, arrested after woman and her dog stabbed in Vancouver

Just Posted

Flooding on Martindale Road in Parksville. There is a flood watch in effect for most of Vancouver Island, with the B.C. River Forecast Centre warning of “potential for flood flows” on the Englishman River and elsewhere. (Black Press file photo)
UPDATED: Flood watch for all of Vancouver Island as heavy rain set to return tonight

Elliot Drew and Anita Sutherland get Christmas trees ready for the Festival of Trees at McLean Mill. Each of the trees will be decorated by different Alberni Valley businesses. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
McLean Mill lights up for the holidays

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office is located in Port Alberni. NEWS FILE PHOTO
Bylaw enforcement is about to get tougher in the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District

This photo, circa 1914, looks west down Angus Street in Port Alberni. Two men stand in the centre of the dirt road with houses, the inlet and Arbutus Ridge in the background. The man on the right is identified as Mr. Johnstone. This photo is one of 24,000 contained in the Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN12531 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Angus Street in Port Alberni