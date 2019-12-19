Queen of New Westminster. (News Bulletin/file)

B.C. Ferries cancels evening sailing from Nanaimo due to weather

Queen of New Westminster sailing cancelled due to high winds

B.C. Ferries has announced that an evening ferry from Duke Point destined to Tsawwassen has been cancelled due to weather conditions.

According to a service notice, high winds have led to the cancellation of the Queen of New Westminster sailing to Tsawwassen, scheduled to depart at 5:45 p.m. A social media post from B.C. Ferries indicated that it expected the weather to improve and for the next sailing to depart as scheduled.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations,” the notice said.

B.C. Ferries said it appreciates customers’ patience and apologizes for any inconveniences that have arisen due to the cancellation.

For more information, visit B.C. Ferries’ Twitter account, its website at www.bcferries.com, or by calling 1-888-223-3779.

