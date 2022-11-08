B.C. firefighters will receive workers’ compensation for two more types of cancer, pancreatic and thyroid, as of Nov, 8. 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. firefighters will receive workers’ compensation for two more types of cancer, pancreatic and thyroid, as of Nov, 8. 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. firefighters now covered for 2 more types of cancer

Pancreatic, thyroid cancers added to types covered by workers’ compensation

B.C firefighters who contract pancreatic or thyroid cancer are now eligible for workers’ compensation.

The Ministry of Labour announced the new changes to the Firefighters’ Occupational Disease Regulation under the Workers Compensation Act on Tuesday (Nov. 8), adding the two cancers to a long list of diseases firefighters are recognized to be at a higher risk of developing as a result of their work.

“Despite the safety equipment, firefighters are still exposed to dangerous substances from burning materials. Over time, exposure can lead to serious, sometimes deadly, illnesses where prompt treatment is critical,” Harry Bains, Minister of Labour, said in a statement.

The two new cancers join a list of 16 other types B.C. treats as occupationally-caused. Depending on the type of cancer, a firefighter must have work for between five and 20 years to be eligible for compensation.

B.C. also recently added cervical, ovarian and penile cancers to the list in April.

“Recognizing the health challenges that firefighters face is extremely important to our membership as they put their lives on the line every day in communities across this province,” Gord Ditchburn, president of BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Association, said.

B.C. first began recognizing the increased risk of cancer for firefighters in 2005, when it introduced the Firefighters’ Occupational Disease Regulation.

READ ALSO: Firefighters say recognition of their cancer risk is tough battle across Canada

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaCancerfirefighters

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Victoria police seek footage after Sunday morning double stabbing
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. man posts video of bruised face, alleges assault by police officer

Just Posted

The Canadian Coast Guard ship John P. Tully has been used to bring scientists to explore a large seamount region off Vancouver Island. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
West Coast First Nations, feds reach tentative understanding on vast offshore region

Singer-songwriter Joëlle Rabu is a two-time Jessie Award winner and Juno nominee. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Musical duo brings big sound to Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

Kenn Whiteman of Port Alberni stands behind a table full of nutcrackers—only a fraction of his 260-piece collection. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Fine craftsmanship in a nutcracker leads to 45-year obsession for Port Alberni man

Alberni Pacific Division (APD) Sawmill, owned by Western Forest Products, is located on Port Alberni’s waterfront. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Western Forest Products shuts Alberni sawmill for six months