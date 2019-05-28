B.C. homeowner finds dynamite in crawl space

On May 18, a 100 Mile House homeowner was working on his house when he located what was believed to be dynamite in the crawl space.

The homeowner reported it to local police who in turn reported the finding to the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) in Surrey.

Members of the EDU flew up immediately, attended the residence and confirmed it was explosives and seized the six sticks of dynamite. EDU safely disposed of the dynamite.

This is an example of how to appropriately deal with found explosives. If any finds what they believe to be dynamite, blasting caps call the local RCMP as they can become very unstable if deteriorated and then moved. The EDU is specially trained in how to deal and safely dispose of these items.

