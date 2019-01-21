B.C. man charged in 2014 snake venom death of toddler

Henry Thomas was taking care of the North Vancouver girl the day before she died

A 51-year-old man is facing charges in connection to the snake venom death of a North Vancouver toddler in 2014.

North Vancouver RCMP said Henry Thomas, of Seabird Island, Agassiz, was taking care of a two-year-old girl on May 18, 2014.

Thomas returned the toddler to her mother’s home in North Vancouver and at 5 a.m. on May 19, the girl’s mother told police her daughter had died.

RCMP searched Thomas’ Agassiz residence in July 2015 and found snakes and “related equipment.”

Through further DNA testing, investigators confirmed that the toddler died as a result of snake venom.

Thomas was arrested without incident on Friday at his Agassiz home and charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

“This is a very tragic incident that resulted in a complex, unique investigation by police and support agencies,” said Supt. Chris Kennedy.

“Our condolences are extended to the family and community of the deceased child. As this matter is before the courts, and to protect the identity of the victim and her family, the police will not be conducting media clips, nor providing further details at this time.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Island senior dies after medical emergency and rollover crash
Next story
Suspect allegedly armed with handgun robs Island gas station

Just Posted

Port Alberni RCMP looking for Eric Egilson

Man has lived reclusive lifestyle in forested area around Alberni Valley

Port Alberni Black Sheep lose ‘must-win’ game against UVic

Black Sheep lose spot in TC Cup Finals

Port Alberni to consider the future of McLean Mill

City council will be holding a committee of the whole meeting on Jan. 21

Intern gives Port Alberni’s museum artifacts an update

St. John’s man travelled more than 7,000 kms to assist with curatorial duties

BCHL: Bulldogs best Salmon Arm at home

Bulldogs face Powell River in Sunday matinee Jan. 20; puck drop is 2 p.m.

2-for-1: Total lunar eclipse comes with supermoon bonus

On Sunday night, the moon, Earth and sun lined up to create the eclipse, which was visible throughout North and South America

Teen in confrontation with Native American: I didn’t provoke

Nick Sandmann of Covington Catholic High School said he was trying to defuse the situation

Speaker brings report on allegations to B.C. legislature committee

Report describes Darryl Plecas’ suspicions about senior staff

B.C. man charged in 2014 snake venom death of toddler

Henry Thomas was taking care of the North Vancouver girl the day before she died

Vancouver Island senior dies after medical emergency and rollover crash

Incident happened Saturday in Nanaimo on Poplar Street

Parole granted for drunk driver that killed BC RCMP officer

Kenneth Jacob Fenton will be able to attend alcohol abuse treatment, nearly three years after crash that killed Const. Sarah Beckett

MARS seeing influx of sick, injured eagles from north part of Vancouver Island

Factors for increase in eagle cases can be anything from lead poisoning to vehicle strikes

Suspect allegedly armed with handgun robs Island gas station

Incident occurred Sunday night in Nanaimo

Doug Ford says the Liberals’ carbon tax will plunge Canada into recession

The Ontario premier said there are already warning signs of difficult economic times ahead

Most Read