Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke NDP MP Randall Garrison (Black Press Media file photo)

Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke NDP MP Randall Garrison (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. MP says law needed to thwart shadow pandemic of intimate partner violence

Randall Garrison calls for coercive and controlling behaviour to be criminalized

Intimate partner violence has increased by 30 per cent during the pandemic, a new report shows, and a south Island MP’s private member bill is calling on the government to update the criminal code to better the problem behaviour.

Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke MP Randall Garrison introduced Bill C-247 last year after hearing from community groups about the increase in intimate partner violence. He brought it to the attention of the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights, which then commissioned a study.

The report released Tuesday, recommends a new criminal offence against coercive and controlling behaviour, which Garrison said would allow police to intervene before things become physically violent.

“Physical violence in intimate partner relationships is almost always preceded by a pattern of coercive and controlling behaviour,” the report states.

ALSO READ: Reports of domestic, intimate partner violence continue to rise during pandemic

The pandemic has made things more difficult on people in abusive situations, being forced to isolate and stay home. The spike in violence was dubbed the Shadow Pandemic by the United Nations in 2020.

Victoria based Cridge Transition House manager, Marlene Goley said legislation like this could help seriously address “the repeated patterns of behaviour that have trapped, terrorized, and, in too many cases, resulted in women’s and children’s deaths.”

The report, The Shadow Pandemic: Stopping Coercive and Controlling Behaviour in Intimate Relationships was supported unanimously between all federal parties.

The committee also recommended increased funding for Canada’s Strategy to Prevent and Address Gender-Based Violence that help support victims get counselling, housing and other services.

ALSO READ: Alberta brings in Clare’s Law to allow access to intimate partner’s violent history

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

domestic violenceFederal PoliticsWest Shore

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. judge says man’s COVID rule-breaking was like dealing fentanyl on the street
Next story
Young Salmon Arm Guinness World Record breaker helps raise autism awareness

Just Posted

Bella Hall of Port Alberni winds up to throw the hammer during a practice session at Bob Dailey Stadium in Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY DARREN WILLIS)
Port Alberni to host Olympic-level hammer throw competition

Port Alberni’s Bella Hall competing

An image of Pt. Pimm Lightouse on Prince Edward Island, drawn by Port Alberni artist Jim Sears. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Last chance to view local artwork at Rollin Art Centre

Current art exhibit features local artist, Jim Sears

Denny and Sara Durocher have been involved in numerous community events and projects since they moved to the Alberni Valley in the early 1970s. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
VALLEY SENIORS: Denny and Sara Durocher, community leaders

Alberni couple’s journey a labour of love for their community

A group of volunteers clears scotch broom outside of the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Centre. This picture was taken in 2018, prior to COVID-19. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Broombusting season arrives in Port Alberni

Scotch broom has spread rapidly and densely across the Island

Alberni Valley Hospice Society’s Ty Watson House, in Port Alberni.
Alberni Valley Hospice staff quit

Hospice is still operating ‘as usual,’ according to Hospice Society

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

Friends of Victoria Basketball continues to plan the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament for June 29 to July 4 at Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria. (Courtesy Canada Basketball)
Olympic basketball qualifier on target to host games in Victoria this summer

FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament set for June 29 to July 4 at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

A vending machine offers hand sanitizer and protective face masks at the Waterfront SkyTrain station in downtown Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 patients in hospital up to 515, 5 deaths Wednesday

More virus hotspot vaccine clinics announced for age 30 and up

Mohammad Movassaghi and a copy of his release order as he leaves Vancouver Police Department jail. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. judge says man’s COVID rule-breaking was like dealing fentanyl on the street

Mohammad Movassaghi, who police say ran a condo nightclub, was sentenced today to one day in jail, a $5,000 fine and 18 months’ probation

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a 20-year-old whose family is extremely worried for his safety and well-being after he went missing April 21. (Photo submitted)
Police ask for help finding missing Nanaimo man who left home in ‘emotional state’

20-year-old’s family extremely worried for his safety and well-being, say RCMP

Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke NDP MP Randall Garrison (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. MP says law needed to thwart shadow pandemic of intimate partner violence

Randall Garrison calls for coercive and controlling behaviour to be criminalized

Two women take a break from the line-up at a mobile COVID19 vaccine clinic at Parkway Forest Community Centre in Toronto on Monday, April 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
What can we do after getting a COVID vaccine? Experts say clear guidance is needed

In some households where only one member is vaccinated, confusion has already crept in

Workers in British Columbia can receive up to three hours of paid leave in order to get a COVID-19 vaccination. (CHI Franciscan)
B.C. workers now eligible for 3 hours of paid leave to get COVID-19 immunization

The Ministry of Labour says amendments to the Employment Standards Act are now in effect, retroactive to April 19

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read