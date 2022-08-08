B.C. NDP leadership candidate makes campaign stops on Vancouver Island

David Eby was in Port Alberni, Qualicum Beach and the Comox Valley over the weekend

David Eby visits with local farmers at the Spirit Square Farmers Market in Port Alberni on Aug. 6, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

British Columbia NDP leadership candidate David Eby brought his campaign tour to Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast over the weekend.

Eby was in Port Alberni at the Spirit Square Farmers’ Market in the morning, where he met up with federal NDP MP Gord Johns and his family. Eby met with Qualicum Beach constituents and Parksville-Qualicum MLA Adam Walker at Courtyard Coffee in the afternoon before heading to the Comox Valley for a private event with Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard.

Eby headed to Gibsons and the Sunshine Coast for appearances on Aug. 7.

I had an amazing day on Vancouver Island yesterday, chatting with folks at the Port Alberni Farmers Market, joined by @GordJohns, @Josie_Osborne, and @yahmiss. pic.twitter.com/ZudL6IYcTM — David Eby (@Dave_Eby) August 7, 2022

Next on the tour, I met up with @AdamWalkerBC and @RonnaRaeLeonard who provided a warm welcome and delicious cupcakes in Courtenay-Comox. pic.twitter.com/kiGtlBQxSZ — David Eby (@Dave_Eby) August 7, 2022

Eby is an MLA for Vancouver-Point Grey. Formerly B.C.’s attorney general, he announced on July 19 his intent to replace John Horgan as NDP leader. Horgan, B.C.’s premier, announced earlier in the month he will not run for re-election.

So far Eby is the only leadership candidate to put their name forward. He claimed when he announced his leadership campaign that he has the support of 48 other NDP MLAs.

READ: B.C.’s Attorney General David Eby puts hat in ring to replace John Horgan as NDP leader



susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

NDP LeadershipPort AlberniProvincial Government