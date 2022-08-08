David Eby visits with local farmers at the Spirit Square Farmers Market in Port Alberni on Aug. 6, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

David Eby visits with local farmers at the Spirit Square Farmers Market in Port Alberni on Aug. 6, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

B.C. NDP leadership candidate makes campaign stops on Vancouver Island

David Eby was in Port Alberni, Qualicum Beach and the Comox Valley over the weekend

British Columbia NDP leadership candidate David Eby brought his campaign tour to Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast over the weekend.

Eby was in Port Alberni at the Spirit Square Farmers’ Market in the morning, where he met up with federal NDP MP Gord Johns and his family. Eby met with Qualicum Beach constituents and Parksville-Qualicum MLA Adam Walker at Courtyard Coffee in the afternoon before heading to the Comox Valley for a private event with Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard.

Eby headed to Gibsons and the Sunshine Coast for appearances on Aug. 7.

Eby is an MLA for Vancouver-Point Grey. Formerly B.C.’s attorney general, he announced on July 19 his intent to replace John Horgan as NDP leader. Horgan, B.C.’s premier, announced earlier in the month he will not run for re-election.

So far Eby is the only leadership candidate to put their name forward. He claimed when he announced his leadership campaign that he has the support of 48 other NDP MLAs.

READ: B.C.’s Attorney General David Eby puts hat in ring to replace John Horgan as NDP leader


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

NDP LeadershipPort AlberniProvincial Government

 

David Eby, who is running for leadership of the B.C. NDP, speaks with Parksville-Qualicum MLA Adam Walker and his constituents at Courtyard Coffee in Qualicum Beach. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

David Eby, who is running for leadership of the B.C. NDP, speaks with Parksville-Qualicum MLA Adam Walker and his constituents at Courtyard Coffee in Qualicum Beach. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Previous story
Hedley teen killed in Highway 3 crash remembered for charity and kindness
Next story
Experts offer tips to stay safe amid wildfire smoke across B.C.

Just Posted

British Columbia NDP leadership candidate David Eby plays a marimba with Susan Sigurdson, left, and Heather Shobe of Marim Bam Buzz, Saturday, Aug. 6 during a visit with farmers at the Spirit Square Farmers Market. Eby was on a tour of central Vancouver Island. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
B.C. NDP leadership candidate makes campaign stops on Vancouver Island

Season 4 of Island Crime podcast is ‘Finding Amber.’ Podcast host Laura Palmer delves into the July 2022 disappearance of Amber Manthorne from Great Central Lake near Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED ARTWORK)
Disappearance of Port Alberni woman featured in Island Crime podcast

Port Alberni’s Grant Coulthart had a gold medal performance at the BC Summer Games in Prince George last month. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni athletes return from BC Summer Games with medals

The “Mop Squad” is busy cleaning up The Attic in Port Alberni for its re-opening on Aug. 9. From left to right are Alison Daniels, Ursula Holmes, Patti Butler, Shaoron Murray, Judy Preston and Lynette Kramer. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Popular thrift store The Attic re-opens in Port Alberni after roof leak