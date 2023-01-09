Pastor Edwin Alvarez is charged with six counts of sexual touching and assault against children under the age of 16, New Westminster police announced Jan. 9. (Black Press Media file photo).

Pastor Edwin Alvarez is charged with six counts of sexual touching and assault against children under the age of 16, New Westminster police announced Jan. 9. (Black Press Media file photo).

B.C. pastor charged with sexually assaulting children at Metro Vancouver church

Pastor Edwin Alvarez arrested following numerous reports from between 2017 and 2021

A B.C. pastor is charged with sexually touching or assaulting children at a small Metro Vancouver church on at least six occasions.

Pastor Edwin Alvarez was arrested in Saanich on Jan. 4, where he now lives, after a close to year-long investigation into numerous allegations made against him.

The New Westminster Police Department says it and the Saanich Police Department looked into sexual offences reportedly committed by Alvarez spanning between 2017 and 2021. Since his Jan. 4 arrest, Alvarez has been charged with three counts of sexual interference against children under the age of 16, and three counts of sexual assault.

The New Westminster Police Department says each of the alleged offences occurred while Alvarez was a pastor at a small Metro Vancouver church. It declined a request to name that church.

The New West Police Department is encouraging anyone who has survived sexual assault to reach out to their local police department. If someone isn’t ready to go to police, they can contact the Emergency Sexual Assault Support Program at Cameray at 236-668-6687 or esas@cameray.ca.

READ ALSO: Former B.C. youth pastor guilty on one of five sexual assault allegations

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeMetro Vancouversexual assault

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Labour shortage prompts first Lower Mainland school district to hire uncertified teachers
Next story
B.C. cutting costs for retired nurses to return, internationally-educated ones to start

Just Posted

The avian flu has been detected on two, small non-commercial chicken coops in the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District. (Pixabay photo)
Two cases of deadly bird flu reported in Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District

BC Housing won’t be renewing the Port Alberni Shelter Society’s contract to operate Our Home on Eighth shelter. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
BC Housing terminates contract with Port Alberni Shelter Society over shelter

Jayden Blake is named the winner of the Totem Spirit competition. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Totem 67 comes to an end in Port Alberni

(File photo)
One person dead after Highway 4 collision near Coombs