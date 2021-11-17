B.C.’s COVID-19 infections decline, seven more deaths Wednesday

B.C. public health teams reported 324 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the province Wednesday, continuing a slow decline in infections in all regions of the province.

There are 379 people in hospital with active coronavirus infections as of Nov. 17, up by three in the past 24 hours, 109 of them in intensive care, down by two since Tuesday. There have been seven more deaths recorded, two in Fraser Health, two in Northern Health, one on Vancouver Island and two in Vancouver Coastal Health.

There have been no new health care system outbreaks in the past 24 hours. An outbreak at Bulkley Valley District Hospital in Smithers has been declared over, leaving 22 facilities with ongoing outbreaks.

An outbreak has also been declared at M.V. Beattie Elementary in Enderby, as the health ministry prepares to administer vaccines to children aged five to 11, with approval for the Pfizer vaccine pending from Health Canada.

From Nov. 9-15, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 60.8% of cases. From Nov. 2-15, they accounted for 71.9% of hospitalizations, out of approximately 13 per cent of the B.C. population who are not fully vaccinated.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

New and active cases by region for Nov. 17:

• 108 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,221 active

• 60 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 492 active

• 50 new cases in Interior Health, 622 active

• 73 new cases in Northern Health, 507 active

• 33 new cases in Island Health, 479 active

