B.C.’s winter tire rules come into effect Monday

Snowflake or M+S tires must be used on most B.C. highways till March 30

Do you have your winter tires on yet?

If not, you might want to visit your local tire shop as the province’s winter tire regulations come into effect Monday.

In B.C., all drivers must have tires marked with a mountain/snowflake or M+S (mud and snow), with a tread depth of 3.5 millimetres.

Winter tires must be used on most highways throughout the province between Oct. 1 and March 30.

Some highways, like those in the Lower Mainland and in southeastern Vancouver Island, do not require winter tires.

However, drivers on the Sea-to-Sky and the Malahat still need winter tires.

The province recommends mountain/snowflake tires for heavy snow, severe winter conditions and high mountain passes like those on the Coquihalla.

Tires marked M+S are better than summer times, officials note, but not as good for severe conditions.

Those caught by police without winter tires on face a fine of $109 and the Insurance Corp. of B.C. warns that not having them could affect how much you’re considered at fault in a crash.

