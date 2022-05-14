14-year-old Noor Shaker of Port Coquitlam is pushing for change as a member of the StrongerBC Young Leaders Council. (Government of B.C. photo)

B.C. teen advocates for better support for disabled people

Noor Shaker is the youngest member of the B.C. Young Leaders Council

At 14-years-old, Noor Shaker is the youngest member of the StrongerBC Young Leaders Council. The Port Coquitlam teen has lived with cerebral palsy for her entire life and joined the council to push for more support for disabled people.

“I want more support for disabled youth around B.C. and youth who don’t necessarily fit into society’s norms,” she said. “I had a chance to speak with the Premier about providing more support for mobility aids and funding to get disabled people the support they need.”

The Young Leaders Council was created to advise the provincial government on issues that are most important to young people. Members range in age from 14 to 26 and commit to being on the council for a one-year term. The council will be chaired by Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston and the premier’s special adviser on youth.

On Friday (May 13), the Council was in Victoria to meet with Premier John Horgan and other MLAs. It was their first meeting in the Legislature since joining the Council.

“It was spectacular meeting all the different MLAs, ministers and finally getting the chance to meet everyone in person,” Shaker said.

She first got interested in politics after seeing a lot of “inadequacies” and a lot of talk without action from senior levels of government. Shaker is also pushing for B.C.’s teachers and educators to be better supported by the government.

Shaker said her goal is to one day become a politician at either the federal or provincial level. She met with her MLA Finn Donnelly and told him he better watch out because she’s coming for his job.

