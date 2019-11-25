A test of the emergency alert system. (Submitted)

B.C. to run another test of emergency alert system for cell phones, wireless devices

Test will take place on Nov. 27

The province will be testing its emergency alerts system for wireless devices on Wednesday.

The test is part of the national Alert Ready system, which was launched in B.C. in spring 2018 – to mixed results.

The test message will play over TV, the radio and appear as a push notification on cell phones on Wednesday at 1:55 p.m PT.

It will say:

“This is a TEST of the British Columbia Emergency Alerting System, issued by Emergency Management British Columbia. This is ONLY a TEST.

If this had been an actual emergency or threat, you would now hear instructions that would assist you to protect you and your family. For further information, go to: www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca

This is ONLY a TEST. No action is required.”

In order to receive the alert, cell phones need to be connected to a cellular network and be compatible with the alert.

To find out if your phone will receive the alert, visit www.alertready.ca.

READ MORE: Did you get the B.C. emergency alert?

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump honours military dog at White House after al-Baghdadi raid
Next story
Surrey murder victim was as 21-year-old international student, Indian media says

Just Posted

Port Alberni residents flee from police after crashing car

Two people have been arrested by Port Alberni RCMP

Coulson Aviation sends helicopters to Chile, Australia to fight wildfires

Chile’s president meets Canadian crew to say thank you

Alberni high school students decorate city garbage cans with painted themes

Some of Port Alberni’s garbage cans have a new coat of paint,… Continue reading

Alberni Valley residents ask ACRD to put brakes on cannabis industry

Public hearing over tighter restrictions in Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District gets emotional

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs announce schedule for postponed games

Now that the AV Multiplex can make ice, team will make up for lost time, games

VIDEO: More First Nations kids deserve child-welfare compensation, federal lawyers argue

Government had been ordered to pay $40K for each child taken away from parents after 2006

Store manager in Nanaimo suffers head injury in assault by alleged shoplifter

Police looking for suspect who they say struck store manager with bag of bottles

Western Canada Indigenous leaders choose pipelines over poverty

Nations want ownership, jobs from Trans Mountain, LNG Canada

B.C. to run another test of emergency alert system for cell phones, wireless devices

Test will take place on Nov. 27

Growing population, declining mortgage rates speed up B.C. housing recovery

The average value of a home in B.C. dropped 2.4 per cent in 2019 to $522,000

Breaking – Port McNeill schools locked down by RCMP

A warning letter was emailed to parents from North Island Secondary School.

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

B.C. doctors’ corporate profits are key in private-care trial: federal lawyer

Dr. Brian Day believes patients have a right to pay for services if public wait times are too long

Winnipeg’s Grey Cup win means this fan can wear pants again

Chris Matthew has been waiting 18 years for the Blue Bombers to win a championship

Most Read