Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, February 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. wildfires ‘graphic’ evidence of climate change, premier says

‘Climate change is with us, not just intermittently, but all the time’

B.C. Premier John Horgan says officials are in talks with the United States and Australia about potential support in fighting some 300 wildfires scorching the province, but COVID-19 and the wildfire situation elsewhere is limiting the help that’s available.

Horgan made the comments during a news conference today from Castlegar, where he was touring the BC Wildfire Service’s Southeast Fire Centre.

More than 3,000 firefighters and support staff are on the fire lines, including crews from Alberta, New Brunswick and Quebec, while about 100 firefighters from Mexico are due to arrive this weekend.

The federal government is also sending 350 Canadian Armed Forces members to help the province’s wildfire efforts.

READ ALSO: Stay out of B.C. back country while fire risk high, Horgan urges

Horgan says the wildfires have ignited just as British Columbia’s tourism industry was hoping to begin its recovery from the pandemic, but he promised the province will work with industry and labour groups to support them.

Hundreds more have joined the thousands already forced from their homes by wildfires as several local governments ordered residents to get out Tuesday night ahead of nearby blazes.

“For those living through yet another horrific fire season, this is a graphic reminder of how climate change is with us, not just intermittently, but all the time,” Horgan said.

“We all have to hang together as British Columbians and follow the lead of emergency personnel.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Climate changeJohn Horgan

Previous story
Event aims to uproot invasive seaweed sweeping through Vancouver Island bay
Next story
B.C. puts 18-month ban on rodenticides to help protect wildlife

Just Posted

Michael Lee, MLA for Vancouver-Langara and candidate for the B.C. Liberal Party leadership, stops at the Port Alberni waterfront during a tour of Vancouver Island, July 15, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
B.C. Liberals must rebuild party trust, says leadership candidate

Neil Clement, president of the Beaver Creek Community Club, stands in the newly-renovated kitchen at the hall on Beaver Creek Road. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Beaver Creek Community Club looking for new members

A piece of floral artwork by Susan Schaefer. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Explore florals in summer painting workshop at Rollin Art Centre

Daniel Eichstadter and Genevieve Huneault of Port Alberni are creating new furniture from old with their new business, Redo Robin. (TERESA BIRD/ Alberni Valley News)
BIZ BEAT: New business in Port Alberni born from home renovation project