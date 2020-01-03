(Pexels)

B.C. woman ordered to pay $200,000 for defaming ex-boyfriend on Instagram

The posts lasted over several months as the pair dated on and off

A B.C. woman has been ordered to pay $200,000 after she defamed her ex-boyfriend on social media following the pair’s breakup.

According to a B.C. Supreme Court ruling made public this week, Noelle Halcrow made a series of posts on Instagram and other websites about her ex-boyfriend, Brandon Rook, between August 2016 and August 2017.

Rook ended the one-month relationship in August 2015, then got back together less than a year later for six months, only for Rook to again end things in July 2016.

After the splits, Halcrow would post false claims about her ex’s career, personality and sexual health, creating more than 75 posts across the various platforms, with a dozen receiving more than 1,500 views each, according to evidence submitted by Rook’s lawyer.

Halcrow, who did not give any evidence, argued her friends and others had made the posts, not her.

But a tech expert was able to trace several posts back to an IP address linked to the WiFi network in Halcrow’s home. She also texted Rook a number of times about taking down the posts and threatening to put them up again or create further posts.

ALSO READ: Langley tourism board threatens to sue B&B owner for online defamation

Rook told the court that the posts caused him to feel anxiety, especially those that referred to his ex-wife and daughter.

Justice Elliott Myers called Halcrow’s campaign “as relentless as it was extensive,” and motivated by malice.

“The evidence is clear and compelling that Ms. Halcrow did, in fact, put the posts on the websites,” he wrote.

He ordered her to pay $175,000 in general damages, $25,000 in aggravated damages, and to cover Rook’s legal fees and the cost of his $30,000 reputation consultants who were hired to take the posts down.

Halcrow is under a court injunction banning her from republishing any of the posts.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Millions of sparks’: Weather raises Australia’s fire danger
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers rescue buck tangled up in toboggan

Just Posted

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs postpone Jan. 3 game due to ferry cancellations

Jan. 4 home game with Powell River Kings will go as planned if ferries are running: ‘Dogs’ president

VALLEY SENIORS: Volunteers preserve Alberni Valley’s history

History matters to the people who look after region’s archives

Tofino couple welcomes first baby of 2020 at West Coast General Hospital

Ollie Westcott was born on New Year’s Day in Port Alberni

ARTS AROUND: New Port Alberni exhibit explores colour in photography

Rollin Art Centre re-opens on January 14

TOTEM 65: Pep band makes noise at Totem basketball tournament

ADSS pep band is one of the newest additions to the annual tournament

VIDEO: Port Alberni makes a splash on New Year’s Day

The annual Polar Bear Swim had 138 registered swimmers

‘Jeopardy!’ titans compete for $1 million, ‘Greatest’ title

Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer vie for bragging rights starting Tuesday

WestJet most punctual airline in Canada, report says

Air Canada, meanwhile, earned 20th place

B.C. woman ordered to pay $200,000 for defaming ex-boyfriend on Instagram

The posts lasted over several months as the pair dated on and off

Person of interest in Nanaimo teen’s murder case arrested on unrelated charge

RCMP won’t say why Steven Michael Bacon was recently arrested or where he is being held

Victoria researcher finds ‘holy grail’ of killer whales

Encounter marks farthest south Type D orcas have been spotted

UPDATE: More B.C. Ferries sailings cancelled as windy weather persists

Corporation says Friday conditions are ‘boisterous’

RCMP release video, photos of two people of interest in Christmas Eve homicides in Duncan

The first person of interest is described as possibly a Caucasian male

Rare warning of ‘extreme’ avalanche risk issued as storm hits B.C.

Forty to 100 cm of snow, strong winds, and warming temperatures create a perfect setting, group says

Most Read