People dressed in Santa Claus costumes take part in Christmas run in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

People dressed in Santa Claus costumes take part in Christmas run in Milan, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Bah! Humbug! Italian bishop apologizes for telling kids Santa doesn’t exist

A Roman Catholic diocese in Sicily publicly apologized to outraged parents after its bishop told a group of children that Santa Claus doesn’t exist.

In a Facebook post and subsequent comments Friday, the diocese of Noto insisted that Bishop Antonio Stagliano didn’t mean to dash the dreams of the youngsters two weeks before Christmas.

The diocesan communications director, the Rev. Alessandro Paolino, said Stagliano was trying to underline the true meaning of Christmas and the story of St. Nicholas, a bishop who gave gifts to the poor and was persecuted by a Roman emperor.

Italian news reports quoted Stagliano as saying during a recent religious festival that Santa doesn’t exist and that his red costume was created by the Coca-Cola company for publicity.

“First of all, on behalf of the bishop, I express my sorrow for this declaration which has created disappointment in the little ones, and want to specify that Monsignor Stagliano`s intentions were quite different,” Paolino wrote on the diocesan Facebook page.

“We certainly must not demolish the imagination of children, but draw good examples from it that are positive for life,” he continued. “So Santa Claus is an effective image to convey the importance of giving, generosity, sharing. But when this image loses its meaning, you see Santa Claus aka consumerism, the desire to own, buy, buy and buy again, then you have to revalue it by giving it a new meaning.”

But, if the public comments section of the Noto page were any indication, the Sicilian parents weren’t having any of it.

While several welcomed the bishop’s attempt to focus on the Catholic meaning of Christmas, others faulted Stagliano for interfering with family traditions and celebrations, and crushing the spirits of children whose early years were disrupted by the pandemic.

“You are the demonstration that, when it comes to families, children and family education, you don’t understand a thing,” a commenter, identified as Mary Avola, wrote.

— The Associated Press

RELATED: Mustang Santa spreading joy, one car ride at a time

RELATED: Penticton residents, businesses embrace ‘naughty’ Santa

ChristmasReligionSanta Claus

Previous story
Captain Sparrow and 7 other puppies with serious health issues brought to B.C. SPCA
Next story
Manufacturers consider changes to just-in-time production model amid disruptions

Just Posted

Brad Cyr is a third-generation logger from Port Hardy who began working a union job as a grapple yarder in Port Alberni in December. He brought his concerns and a freshly cut slice from a stump to the ‘Stand Up for Forestry’ rally on Johnston Road Dec. 9, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Loggers block Highway 4 in front of MLA’s office to protest gov’t deferral on old-growth logging

This photo—dated May 28, 1920—shows an E&N train at Bainbridge Station. This locomotive was used to haul logs. This and 24,000 other historical photos can be seen on the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN13337 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Rail service in Port Alberni

Audrey Haipee from Port Alberni works with a press brake as instructor Karl Plautz observes in the North Island College metal fabrication workshop at the Tebo Avenue campus, July 21, 2021. North Island College is teaming up with industries to offer co-op training for students. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News).
Students at North Island College, VIU benefit from co-op funding

Evan Vasarhely of the Port Alberni Bombers goes up against Campbell River goaltender Josh Doherty during a game in Port Alberni on Dec. 8, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers fall to Storm in final home game of 2021