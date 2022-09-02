Defence lawyer Marie Henein attends a press conference in Ottawa on May 8, 2019. Henein is representing a Saskatchewan woman accused of faking her death and that of her son and crossing the border illegally into the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Defence lawyer Marie Henein attends a press conference in Ottawa on May 8, 2019. Henein is representing a Saskatchewan woman accused of faking her death and that of her son and crossing the border illegally into the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Bail hearing for Saskatchewan mother accused faking deaths before entering U.S.

The woman is charged with public mischief and child abduction in contravention of a custody order

A bail hearing is set to begin today for a Saskatchewan woman accused of faking her death and that of her son and illegally crossing the border into the United States.

The 48-year-old is scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court in the afternoon.

The woman is charged with public mischief and child abduction in contravention of a custody order.

She also faces two charges in the U.S. related to identity fraud for allegedly crossing the border with fake identification.

Marie Henein is a high-profile Toronto lawyer representing the woman, who cannot be named due to a publication ban that prevents the release of details that may identify the woman’s son.

The defence has asked that the woman’s surety be her sister, who would supervise the accused if she is granted bail.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Water Street Dock opens waterfront access in Port Alberni
Next story
UPDATED: Suspect in weekend shooting in Cranbrook is in custody

Just Posted

Erik Bowkett of Western Canada Marine Response Corporation and Shelley Chrest of the Port Alberni Port Authority board cut the ribbon to celebrate the grand opening of Water Street Dock on Thursday, Sept. 1. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Water Street Dock opens waterfront access in Port Alberni

Artists will paint at Sproat Lake Provincial Park for the 10th annual Alberni Valley Paint Out. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Artists will paint plein air at 10th annual Alberni Valley Paint Out

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: New event at men’s club draws a crowd

The Rollin Art Centre is located at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Argyle Street. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Rollin Art Centre readies for fall