A view of Hidden Lake in Banff National Park near Lake Louise is shown on Friday, Sept. 1, 2022. Parks Canada has announced infrastructure upgrades in the four mountain national parks in Alberta and British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

A view of Hidden Lake in Banff National Park near Lake Louise is shown on Friday, Sept. 1, 2022. Parks Canada has announced infrastructure upgrades in the four mountain national parks in Alberta and British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

Banff, Jasper, Kootenay and Yoho national parks to see infrastructure upgrades

$71 million in federal funding for quartet of national parks long B.C./Alberta border

Parks Canada has announced money to improve safety and experiences for visitors to four mountain national parks in Alberta and British Columbia.

It says $71 million in federal funding for Banff, Jasper, Yoho and Kootenay national parks includes upgrades to critical infrastructure, such as Parks Canada dispatch for emergency calls, as well as to several roadways and bridges.

It also includes improvements in the community of Lake Louise, Alta.

The hamlet has been one of the busiest areas in Banff National Park, which gets about four million visitors annually.

A recent report noted a 29 per cent increase in visitors throughout the park between 2010 and 2019 — and some roads around Lake Louise have seen a 71 per cent increase in traffic volume.

Parks Canada says the money is part of $557 million in recently announced funding over three years to ensure continuation of infrastructure projects and maintenance work in the parks.

RELATED: Banff National Park plan focuses on climate change, traffic, Indigenous relations

Parks Canada

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet
Next story
‘Worst news imaginable’: Salmon Arm RCMP officer’s 11-year-old diagnosed with cancer

Just Posted

Kayla Castellarin of the BC SPCA Alberni-Clayoquot Branch feeds Herby the cat some treats on his first birthday, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Staff decorated Herby’s living quarters for the occasion. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Herby the black cat seeks fur-ever home on Vancouver Island

More than 120 walkers showed up for the Coldest Night of the Year in 2020 in Port Alberni, the last time the event was held in person. (MIKE YOUDS/ Special to the News)
Help the hurt, hungry and homeless on the Coldest Night of the Year

The Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Stn. 39 vessel Alberni Responder leaves Alberni Harbour on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 enroute to assisting the Canadian Coast Guard tow a broken down fishing vessel into port. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Royal Canadian Marine SAR vessel aids Coast Guard, BC Ambulance with pair of calls

Terell Safadi will be performing at the Rainbow Room in Port Alberni on Saturday, Jan. 28. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s Rainbow Room presents weekend of comedy, music