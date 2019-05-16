A fuel surcharge is being imposed by BC Ferries, due to rising fuel costs. (Peninsula News Review File)

BC Ferries adds fuel surcharge

On average fares to rise 1.5 per cent on most routes starting June 1

BC Ferries say they are imposing a modest surcharge on fares to cover rising fuel costs.

On June 1, the company will add a surcharge of 1.5 per cent, which works out at 25 cents for an adult and 85 cents for a vehicle on the Metro Vancouver – Vancouver Island routes, and 15 cents for an adult and 45 cents for a vehicle on a variety of inter-islands routes.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries announce extra sailings for May long-weekend

Over the past 15 years, BC Ferries has been using a fuel rebate/surcharge mechanism to manage the volatility in the price of fuel. When fuel prices are lower, BC Ferries say they pass lower fuel prices on to customers through a fuel rebate. When fuel prices are higher, they charge a fuel surcharge specifically to cover the additional cost of fuel. The company says there have been periods with neither and they do not benefit financially from surcharges or rebates.

“We now have five vessels operating on liquefied natural gas, a cleaner and less expensive fuel source than the ultra-low sulphur diesel we use for our other vessels. LNG is approximately 50 per cent less expensive than diesel, and its use result in fuel savings that are passed on to our customers,” said Mark Collins, BC Ferries’ president and CEO. “Despite fuel switching and other initiatives to burn fuel more efficiently, a fuel surcharge is now necessary. Fuel is our second largest expense. We know that the affordability of travel is important to our customers, and we will continue to take measures to reduce our fuel consumption further through the introduction of diesel electric battery hybrid vessels.”

ALSO READ: BC Ferries launches summer discount promotion

The fuel surcharge will be, on average, 1.5 per cent on all routes with the exception of the Port Hardy – Prince Rupert, Prince Rupert – Haida Gwaii and Port Hardy – Central Coast routes. These routes have a separate fuel-cost mechanism and they will escape a fuel surcharge, at this time.

For more information visit bcferries.com.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. arcade lands one of the ‘rarest games in the world’
Next story
Obesity surgery benefits may be bigger for teens than adults

Just Posted

Drag racers cancel Thunder in the Valley for 2019

AVDRA makes last-minute decision after ACRD denies airport for venue

McLean Mill Historic Site needs further testing

City of Port Alberni to consult with Medical Health Officer over site’s safety

Alberni Valley Transition Towns talks Green New Deal at town hall meeting

Port Alberni one of numerous communities across Canada examining a Green New Deal

ARTS AROUND: Solstice Arts Festival returns to Port Alberni

More than 80 artists will showcase their work at 15 Alberni Valley venues

New changes drawing new faces to Alberni Golf Course this season

The Men’s Club committee has made some changes for this year

Trudeau says U.S. state abortion bans are ‘backsliding on women’s rights’

Alabama’s legislature passed a law banning virtually all abortions in the state

Plane safety briefings must have rule to leave carry-ons behind during evacuation: union

The ask comes after an Aeroflot airliner crash that killed 41 in Moscow

BC Ferries adds fuel surcharge

On average fares to rise 1.5 per cent on most routes starting June 1

Create new coast-to-cost energy corridor to get pipelines built: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer also says the government should ensure Canada imports no foreign oil by 2030

B.C. arcade lands one of the ‘rarest games in the world’

More than 20 vintage games featured at Quazar’s Arcade

Trial date set for woman charged in fatal Vancouver Island hit-and-run

Marion Nicole Grant charged in connection with April 2, 2018 incident in Campbell River

Canada ‘disappointed’ Philippines recalling ambassador, consuls over trash

Duterte threatened last month to forcibly ship the containers of garbage back to Canada

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

British Columbia man has a right to trial in French, Supreme Court says

Joseph Roy Eric Bessette, who was charged in September 2014 with driving while prohibited

Most Read