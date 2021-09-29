BC Ferries’ Spirit of Vancouver Island is experiencing mechanical issues Sept. 29. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries cancels two morning sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Ferry experiencing mechanical problem

BC Ferries cancelled two morning sailings between Victoria and Vancouver Wednesday (Sept. 29) due to a mechanical issue with one of its ships.

The 7 a.m. from Swartz Bay and 9 a.m. from Tsawwassen will not run. BC Ferries says the Spirit of Vancouver Island ferry is having problems with its starboard gearbox.

Mechanical issues with the same ferry also cancelled sailings on Sept. 20.

READ ALSO: Engine problem cancels two BC Ferries sailings between Victoria and Vancouver

The transportation company apologized for any inconvenience caused in its notice posted late Tuesday night. Customers with bookings on the cancelled sailings will have their booking cancelled and the reservation fee refunded.

As of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, the 8 a.m. from Swartz Bay is full and set to run. The 10 a.m. from Tsawwassen has 26 per cent availability.

