BC Ferries hybrid ships arrive in Victoria on Saturday

BC Ferries will be getting two new hybrid vessels for the new year. (File contributed/ BC Ferries)

Two new BC Ferries hybrid ships are set to arrive in Victoria Saturday morning.

The Island Class vessels are designed to be battery-operated, but have hybrid technology built in to operate until charging infrastructure and funding becomes available.

“It’s an exciting day for BC Ferries and coastal B.C. communities as we welcome these ships to their new home,” says Mark Collins, BC Ferries’ president and CEO in a statement. “The anticipated arrival of these battery hybrid-electric ferries marks a major milestone in our plan to progressively lower emissions across our fleet and be a leader in transitioning to a lower carbon future.”

The ships left Romania on Nov. 20 on a semi-submersible transport vessel, making their way towards Victoria via the Panama Canal.

The ships arrive at the Breakwater District at Ogden Point on Saturday, Jan. 18, before being taken to Point Hope Maritime in downtown Victoria for final inspections. At that point, BC Ferries will take ownership, christen the ships and begin training crews.

The vessels are set to operate on the Powell River- Texada Island and Port McNeill-Alert Bay routes by mid 2020.

