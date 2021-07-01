The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Oak Bay arrives at Horseshoe Bay terminal. (News Bulletin file photo)

BC Ferries reporting 5-sailing wait at Horseshoe Bay

Travellers advised to take Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route to Vancouver Island instead

British Columbians trying to make it over to Vancouver Island are instead stuck in long ferry lineups today.

BC Ferries issued a service notice just after noon on Thursday, July 1, advising that there is a five-sailing wait at West Vancouver’s Horseshoe Bay terminal.

The ferry corporation noted that traffic is “extremely heavy” and suggests travellers without ferry reservations use the Tsawassen-Swartz Bay route instead.

“Customers with reservations on sailings departing Horseshoe Bay should advise a flagger of their reservation when able, and follow the direction of the staff directing traffic for the safety of all customers and crew,” the service notice reads. “We are doing our best to accommodate reserved customers on the next available sailing if they were not able to check-in on time for their booked sailing due to traffic congestion.”

Drive B.C. posted on social media at about 10 a.m. that highway traffic in West Vancouver was backed up all the way to Cypress Bowl Road and posted since then that the highway remains congested.

People dropping off and picking up foot passengers are advised to access Horseshoe Bay terminal via Marine Drive instead of the highway.

For more information, visit www.bcferries.com.

