BC Ferries sailing through the night between Mill Bay and Brentwood Bay

The overnight closure of the Malahat due to flooding and road washouts has prompted BC Ferries to spring into action to fill the gap.
Sailings have been added throughout the night between Mill Bay and Brentwood Bay, to transport travellers stuck on one side or the other after the Highway 1 closure on Monday.
Sailings are leaving Brentwood Bay at 7:30, 8:40, 9:50 and 11 p.m., then 2:25, 3:35, 4:45 and 5:55 a.m. The MV Klitsa leaves Mill Bay at 8:05, 9:15, 10:25 and 11:35 p.m., then at 3:00, 4:10, 5:20 and 6:30 a.m.
Regular service resumes on the route with the 7:30 a.m. sailing from Brentwood Bay.
No estimated time for reopening of the Malahat has been communicated, but travellers are encouraged to visit drivebc.ca for up to date information about road closures.
