B.C. Ferries’ Queen of New Westminster will run a midnight sailing between September and October from Nanaimo’s Duke Point terminal. (News Bulletin file)

B.C. Ferries’ Queen of New Westminster will run a midnight sailing between September and October from Nanaimo’s Duke Point terminal. (News Bulletin file)

BC Ferries testing out midnight sailings from Nanaimo’s Duke Point

12:15 a.m. sailings will depart starting this month

Customers travelling between Duke Point and Tsawwassen ferry terminals will have a midnight sailing option as part of a BC Ferries pilot project.

In a press release, BC Ferries said it is “piloting late-night commercial sailings on the Tsawwassen-Duke Point route from Sept. 7 to Oct. 7,” with the Queen of New Westminster departing Tsawwassen at 9:15 p.m. and leaving Duke Point at 12:15 a.m. Monday to Thursday.

While the extra sailings are anticipated to meet “increased demand for commercial goods that has been driven by the growth of e-commerce, groceries, and general freight,” it will also serve to gather feedback, said the press release. “A limited number of passengers travelling in under-height vehicles will also be accommodated on these sailings on the main car deck,” it said.

Food services will not be provided on these sailings and customers are encouraged to bring their own food or use on-board vending machines.

Customers are recommended to reserve a spot on these sailings in advance.

READ ALSO: Global mariner shortage hampers B.C. Ferries’ ability to hire


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerriesNanaimoTransportation

Previous story
Back to school Q&A: Is it safe for unvaccinated students? What’s the harm of school closures?
Next story
Distracted parents in drop-off zones a top concern for back-to-school rush: BCAA

Just Posted

At least 50 protesters lined up in front of Port Alberni City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 to protest vaccination passports and other COVID-19 restrictions British Columbians are facing. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Dozens rally in front of Port Alberni city hall to protest new COVID-19 restrictions

Kyle Penner with his ’64 Mercury with a 460 hp—a truck he has owned for 30 years after it was gifted to him from his dad at age 15. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni Auto Group’s show ‘n shine a big hit

Port Alberni Bombers forward Robbie Steel scores the first goal in Bombers franchise history by slipping the puck past Oceanside Generals goaltender Ashton Sadauskas in an exhibition game on Aug. 31, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Bombers fall to Oceanside Generals in franchise’s first exhibition game

Denman Island artist Katerina Meglic will have her artwork on display in Port Alberni starting Sept. 7. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Colourful art from Denman Island’s Katerina Meglic comes to Port Alberni gallery